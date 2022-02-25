For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  25 Feb 2022 13:03

'Telugu Indian Idol' judge Thaman goes ga ga over 16-yr-old's performance

Thaman
Thaman

MUMBAI: The first edition of 'Telugu Indian Idol' reality singing show is throwing up some pleasant surprises quite early in the day.

And it's taken just a day for one talented contestant to leave not just the viewers, but even judge and renowned music composer S. Thaman in complete awe of her singing skills.

"I'll tell A.R. (Rahman) to compose a song with this girl," exclaimed Thaman. As 'Telugu Indian Idol' is set to premiere on February 25, the wait to find the region's next singing sensation got a whole lot exciting.

It is 16-year-old Vaishnavi Kovvuri from Hyderabad who wowed Thaman by singing the hit song 'Yadike' from the film 'Kadali' in her audition. Striking all the right notes right from the word go, this terrific teenager was pitch perfect as she looked her confident best. Along with the heartwarming praise that followed, Vaishnavi also ended up as the winner of the Golden Mic.

Sharing his thoughts on Vaishnavi's performance, hit music composer and 'Telugu Indian Idol' judge Thaman said, "Some contestants just belong on the big stage. They have that sheer charisma and skill to hold your attention and leave you spellbound. I wasn't expecting to see such a performance so soon, but that's how talent can surprise you.

"I really hope that she goes a long way in this competition and look forward to seeing her make waves in the world of music. That said, there are many more Vaishnavis whose performances I can't wait to see. If such is the calibre of artists right on the first day, the judges and viewers are in for a very melodious journey in the days to come."

Hosted by popular playback singer Sreerama Chandra, the show streams Fridays and Saturdays on Telugu OTT platform Aha.

(Source: IANS)

S.S. Thaman A.R. Rahman
