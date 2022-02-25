For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  25 Feb 2022

Singer and Producer Rushaki’s debuts with a powerful single ‘Breathe Again’

MUMBAI: Breathe Again is Rushaki’s solo debut single from her upcoming debut album. The song is co-produced by Bharg, and is one of the more darker and heavier tracks from the project. Breathe Again talks about her constant internal battles with negative thoughts and the shadow self.
The song is accompanied by an official music video directed by Anurag Sharma, featuring Apoorva Negi as the shadow, the visuals representing a fight between the real and the shadow self.

https://youtu.be/pdkifLvMlTE

Singer producer Rushaki Breathe Again
