Ragini Tandan teamed up with Shiv Tandan to bring a blast of new-age freshness and innocence to age-old nok-jhonk

MUMBAI: Bickering is both the perk and the peril of being in a relationship. Capturing this paradox in her next track, Ragini Tandan has teamed up with singer-songwriter (and brother) Shiv Tandan to bring a blast of new-age freshness and innocence to age-old nok-jhonk.

Boasting of dynamic, rhythmic lyrics and a peppy composition, the track tells the story of a couple who loves and fights like we all do. Starring Kashmira Irani and Vaibhav Kapatia, the song weaves everyday turns of phrase with some pretty unusual heavy vocabulary to create a heady mix. Shiv Tandan’s lyrics are sure to make you smile and sing along.

The Tandan duo’s vocal storytelling is reminiscent of both classic Bollywood as well as folk - with a modern, urban twist. They combine hearty, rooted sounds from the Indian traditions with light jazzy keys and bells to create a unique, rich sound. On guitars, Manan Gupta and Sparsh Dangwal create a joyful cadence, while Arjit Singh’s jazz-bends on keyboard give the song its sharp edge.

Talking about it, Kashmira says, “We just don't seem to get songs like this anymore! It is as if we’ve forgotten the beauty and simplicity of feel-good songs. It's time to bring back innocence and clear-eyed romance! This song is straight from our hearts.”

Ragini adds, “The melody and lyrics came together with this one - just a little story that seemed to flow through us from some higher power! And it is just full of joy. It has a sprinkle of silly, with a lot of sweet. We latched on to the one thing that all modern romances have in common: everyday fights.”

With Manan Gupta and Sparsh Dangwal on guitars, percussion by Sarthak Pahwa, the track is produced by Manan Gupta & AGAAZZ Music.