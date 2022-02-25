Prince Narula, Yuvika Choudhary back with new music video 'Zindagi'

MUMBAI: Celebrity couple Prince Narula and Yuvika Choudhary have come up with a new music video 'Zindagi' , the song is sung by Afsana Khan.
Afsana, who earlier delivered songs like 'Titliaan', 'Jodaa' said, "'Zindagi' is a song that will resonate well with the audience. The feelings and emotions that the song showcases are simply outstanding."
The song is written by Veen Ranjha and is composed by Shobi Sarwan.
"It was a surreal experience for me to shoot for Zindagi. This song in the voice of Afsana sounds so powerful. We had a great time shooting for it. I am very excited to see the fans' reaction as they always love to see me and Prince together," said Yuvika.
The video is produced by Times Music, released on Thursday and is available on Times Music YouTube channel and on all audio streaming platforms.
(Source: IANS)
MUMBAI: Colors Tamil, the fastest growing GEC of Tamil Nadu, has deployed a cohesive 360-degree read more
MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s No.read more
MUMBAI: BARC India, and the industry at large, welcomes the Ministry of I&B’s directive to reread more
MUMBAI: With the world taking the digital route, especially in the last two years owing to the glread more
MUMBAI: Swedish audio streaming platform Spotify CEO Daniel Ek, under fire from critics inside anread more
MUMBAI: Breathe Again is Rushaki’s solo debut single from her upcoming debut album. The song is co-produced by Bharg, and is one of the more darker...read more
As a celebration for his wedding with his fans, Gulzaar Chhaniwala release an action-packed song ‘Sharaab Darling’- out now on VYRL Haryanvi Haryana’...read more
MUMBAI: The first edition of 'Telugu Indian Idol' reality singing show is throwing up some pleasant surprises quite early in the day.And it's taken...read more
MUMBAI: The latest song ‘Pyar Farzi’ released by Koinage Records, is winning the audience’s hearts through its mesmerizing voice, lyrics and music...read more
MUMBAI: After announcing the launch of the iconic global hip-hop label, Def Jam India, Ankit Gudwani, a.k.a Fotty Seven, releases ‘Banjo’ his track...read more