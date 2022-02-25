Inspired by Bollywood melodies, British Singer Arzutraa, stirs up the heat with her new single 'Raks.'

MUMBAI: British-born singer-songwriter, Arzutraa, is launching a new Hindi music single that is destined to take fans into a world of fantasy. An angelic voice, accompanied by a classy melodic pop sound, Arzutraa is in the fast lane of giving fans back-to-back releases. Her recent Christmas love song ‘Marjaavan’ left fans longing for more and she is now about to rock again with ‘Raks.’ Releasing on 3rd March, 'Raks' is a romantic melodic Hindi pop song produced and recorded in Dubai with renowned Bollywood music producer Atif Ali.

The multi-talented singer-songwriter says, “My third album will be another Album inspired by evergreen Bollywood – a gift to all artists of the modern age. I practiced Hindi for 10 years by singing along to the voice of Lata Mangeshkar and Shreya Ghoshal after being ridiculed for my Hindi vocabulary and being laughed at whenever I conveyed that I wanted to become a singer. I hope my Hindi is close to authentic in my new song ‘Raks’ and I’m sure the audience will love the vibe.”

The music video is shot in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) tallest mountains, Jebel Jais. The song will be a perfect Saturday night upbeat dance track with a seductive groove accompanied by a melody that is certain to make the listener want to hit the replay button over and over again.

There’s no stopping this iconic singer as she continues to give fresh tunes to her fans and is well on the way to launching her third Album soon.