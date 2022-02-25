For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  25 Feb 2022 13:54 |  By RnMTeam

Guru Randhawa & Bohemia reunite after 6 years for Bhushan Kumar’s ‘Punjabiyaan Di Dhee’!

MUMBAI: While the entire world has grooved to their chartbusters song ‘Patola’, Punjabi pop icon Guru Randhawa and Rapper Bohemia are back again to thrill their fans with a new song ‘Punjabiyaan Di Dhee’ produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series.

Both artists, Guru and Bohemia have been instrumental in bridging the gap between East and West with their distinctive music styles and global collaborations. Bringing their individual flavor to ‘Punjabiyaan di Dhee', this groovy number will redefine Punjabi pop music. Bhushan Kumar made this collaboration possible six years after Patola.

Shot extensively in Dubai, the peppy and up-tempo song is composed and penned by Guru Randhawa and produced by Preet Hundal. Directed by Rupan Bal, the music video promises ample style and will have you grooving and singing along.

Coming from a small town to being the most viewed singer on YouTube, the Patola singer has taken Punjabi Pop music to global stage by collaborating with global artists like Bohemia, Pitbull and J Sean.

While Guru and Bohemia’s last collaboration broke international records and got people grooving around the globe, we can’t wait to see what’s in store !

Guru Randhawa’s ‘Punjabiyaan Di Dhee’ featuring Bohemia is produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series. The song will be out on T-Series’ YouTube channel on the 3rd March, 2022.

Tags
Guru Randhawa Bohemia Bhushan Kumar Punjabiyaan Di Dhee music
Related news
News | 25 Feb 2022

DIVINE, KSHMR And LIT killah Collaborate On New Single ‘Lion Heart’

MUMBAI: World renowned producer KSHMR brings one of his most standout records to date, unleashing the vibrant new single ‘Lion Heart’.

read more
News | 25 Feb 2022

Indian Idol winner, Salman Ali’s latest track ‘Pyar Farzi’ is winning hearts!!

MUMBAI: The latest song ‘Pyar Farzi’ released by Koinage Records, is winning the audience’s hearts through its mesmerizing voice, lyrics and music which is bound to capture every heart that has felt the essence of love.

read more
prince
News | 25 Feb 2022

Prince Narula, Yuvika Choudhary back with new music video 'Zindagi'

MUMBAI: Celebrity couple Prince Narula and Yuvika Choudhary have come up with a new music video 'Zindagi' , the song is sung by Afsana Khan.

read more
News | 24 Feb 2022

Spotted The Weeknd and Simi Khadra kissing

MUMBAI: Has The Weeknd found his Stargirl?

read more
News | 24 Feb 2022

See Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's hilarious wedding prediction

MUMBAI: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker cannot handle these wedding day predictions. Both Kourtney and Travis are seemingly laughing out loud over a parody video made by TikTok Influencer Benny Drama that predicts what their upcoming wedding will look like.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Colors Tamil unfurls 360-degree Innovative Campaigns across Tamil Nadu for Namma Madurai Sisters

MUMBAI: Colors Tamil, the fastest growing GEC of Tamil Nadu, has deployed a cohesive 360-degree read more

News
Mirchi and the Bangalore Traffic Police join hands to distribute helmets across the city

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s No.read more

News
BARC INDIA to resume publishing of individual news channel rating

MUMBAI: BARC India, and the industry at large, welcomes the Ministry of I&B’s directive to reread more

News
BIG FM partnered with ScamCheckIndia to fight cyber crime through their latest campaign 'BIG Cybershield'

MUMBAI: With the world taking the digital route, especially in the last two years owing to the glread more

News
Spotify CEO apologises to staff over Joe Rogan N-word controversy

MUMBAI: Swedish audio streaming platform Spotify CEO Daniel Ek, under fire from critics inside anread more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
Rising rap artist Rishaad forays into Hindi with Khafa, a heartfelt song about young love amidst contrasting feelings

MUMBAI: Geneva-born, Gurgaon-based melodic rapper Rishaad Chaudhry takes on the perplexing subject of unresolved anger/resentment in relationships in...read more

2
Ayaana Khan's latest song "Leke Pehla Pehla Pyaar" has crossed expectations!

MUMBAI: The latest song of vivacious Ayaana Khan, “Leke Pehla Pehla Pyaar” has crossed 5+ million views on YouTube surpassing its previous...read more

3
Fotty Seven enters with ‘Banjo’ for Def Jam India first release

MUMBAI: After announcing the launch of the iconic global hip-hop label, Def Jam India, Ankit Gudwani, a.k.a Fotty Seven, releases ‘Banjo’ his track...read more

4
Guru Randhawa & Bohemia reunite after 6 years for Bhushan Kumar’s ‘Punjabiyaan Di Dhee’!

MUMBAI: While the entire world has grooved to their chartbusters song ‘Patola’, Punjabi pop icon Guru Randhawa and Rapper Bohemia are back again to...read more

5
Prince Narula, Yuvika Choudhary back with new music video 'Zindagi'

MUMBAI: Celebrity couple Prince Narula and Yuvika Choudhary have come up with a new music video 'Zindagi' , the song is sung by Afsana Khan. Afsana...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2022 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games