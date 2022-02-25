For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  25 Feb 2022 13:41

Fotty Seven enters with ‘Banjo’ for Def Jam India first release

MUMBAI: After announcing the launch of the iconic global hip-hop label, Def Jam India, Ankit Gudwani, a.k.a Fotty Seven, releases ‘Banjo’ his track with Def Jam India.

Labelled as one of the fastest rising rappers in the country, Fotty Seven is one of the first new artist signings on the label dedicated to supporting the best in Indian hip-hop talent and culture across the region.

Fotty Seven is a multi-talented artist who dons many hats from recording, editing, producing, and writing his own videos and music. His work that has reached far and wide gave him recognition and collaboration with Badshah that shot him to fame and opened many more opportunities. Since then, Fotty Seven has been trained and mentored by India’s hottest music sensation, Badshah.

‘Banjo’, released today, is about a character who everyone relates to in their circles. The character depicted in the song is a high headed guy who thinks he’s better than everyone without really achieving anything substantial in life. This character in the video is what Fotty wanted to represent as his perception of himself.

Listen Here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aSeKe_9qgqU

Produced by Quan, ‘Banjo’ features additional melody and programming by Aditya Dev with backing vocals by Badshah. Fotty and Badshah have worked together on the hook that evolved from high energy dropping down to a chilled and low scale version of itself. The harmonious melody played for a few seconds in the song given by Aditya Dev makes it the highlight of the track.

Excited on his debut Def Jam India release, Fotty Seven said, “I wrote ‘Banjo’ on one of my beats, initially, to bring Delhi culture to the forefront. With Badshah by my side mentoring me, it sounded so good that we finally decided to keep it. It is a dream come true to be an artist of Def Jam India and as ‘Banjo’ is Def Jam India’s debut release, this track will always remain close to my heart. Def Jam India is an exceptional team to work with, and I am looking forward to seeing everyone’s reaction to this song.”

Fotty Seven Banjo Def Jam India
