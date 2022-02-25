DIVINE, KSHMR And LIT killah Collaborate On New Single ‘Lion Heart’

MUMBAI: World renowned producer KSHMR brings one of his most standout records to date, unleashing the vibrant new single ‘Lion Heart’. The record sees the US sensation team up with multi-platinum Indian rapper DIVINE and Argentinian hip-hop phenom LIT killah, while featuring Jeremy Oceans & KARRA in a shining role. The result is a refreshingly global sound that taps into pop, hip-hop, trap, Indian rap and Latin vibes. KSHMR brings it all together in one mesmerising tune, out now on Dharma Worldwide.

‘Lion Heart’ is an exciting new step in KSHMR's creative output, exploring his refined production skills with a unique set of collaborative sounds. It’s a record that’s been two years in the making, incorporating his recurring lion motif (referring to his 2016 debut album The Lion Across The Field) and fulfilling his long-time wish to work with these particular artists.

Setting out with a subdued mid-tempo beat, the mood intensifies with rhythmic piano chords and Jeremy Oceans’ catchy vocals, which ultimately builds a bridge between West Coast hip-hop, passionate songwriting and KSHMR’s worldly influences.

The record continues to evolve, as it breaks out in a lively pop chorus, giving KARRA the chance to shine, followed by the clever and unique rap styles of LIT killah and DIVINE. It’s clear this multilingual tune brings the best of different worlds - all without losing any of its musical punch.

With an aim to break sonic boundaries, this genre bending new record sees KSHMR pay homage to his roots in old school hip hop whilst breaking into new territories with his ever-evolving sound.

DIVINE states, ““Niles (KSHMR) and I had been working on ‘Lion Heart’ for almost two years and I’m glad to see it finally come out. Lit killah, Jeremy, and Karra absolutely killed it; I’m excited to be able to share it with all our fans now!”

KSHMR states, “’Lion Heart’ is such a special collaboration for me. You’ve got India, Argentina, Holland and the US all on the same track and each artist brings something magical to the table. For the production I drew inspiration from old school hip hop — my first passion — and the hip hop scene currently emerging in India, which I’ve been excited about for a long time now."

LIT killah states, “For me it is an honor to participate in this collaboration with Niles (KSHMR) and DIVINE.It is a song that we have been working on for a long time and I enjoyed the whole process. Personally, it is an opportunity to show the world that the Argentine scene is growing very strong.”