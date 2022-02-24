For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  24 Feb 2022 16:03 |  By RnMTeam

Spotted The Weeknd and Simi Khadra kissing

MUMBAI: Has The Weeknd found his Stargirl?

That seems to be the question after the "Starboy" singer was spotted kissing fellow musician Simi Khadra while celebrating his birthday in Las Vegas on Saturday, Feb. 19. An eyewitness and source close to The Weeknd, born Abel Tesfaye, tells E! News that the pair by were "by each other's sides the entire night" as they rang his big 3-2 at ritzy hotspot Delilah.

"They were having a lot of fun next to the DJ booth," the party insider says, adding that the two were "making out" in front of other guests.

The eyewitness continues, "It was no secret that they were together."

As reportedly seen in video obtained by TMZ, The Weeknd dances behind the DJ booth before he turns to Simi, who is one-half of the popular music duo Simi Haze. The two then appear to share a long and passionate kiss as music plays in the background.

The party insider tells E! News that The Weeknd was the one who invited Simi out to Vegas, where they stayed with "Blinding Lights" artist's friends at a hotel penthouse.
Adds the source, "Simi knows all of Abel's friends and it looked natural between them."

