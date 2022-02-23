For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  23 Feb 2022 15:46 |  By RnMTeam

Rising rap artist Rishaad forays into Hindi with Khafa, a heartfelt song about young love amidst contrasting feelings

MUMBAI: Geneva-born, Gurgaon-based melodic rapper Rishaad Chaudhry takes on the perplexing subject of unresolved anger/resentment in relationships in his new single titled Khafa. The very first release of 2022 by the 20-year-old Rishaad Chaudhry, follows 2 well-received melodic-rap offerings that explore ‘come of age’ realisations of the young & restless. With his foray into Hindu/Urdu lyrics, Singer-Songwriter/Rapper Rishaad seeks to connect with a wider set of audiences & hopes to find the same kind of success he did with his previous releases, which were featured on coveted playlists on Spotify & Apple. Khafa released globally on February 23rd, 2022.

While it may not be a conventional norm to be truly genre-agnostic for the young Singer-Songwriter & Rapper, music has always existed in the experiential, exploratory realm. An overdose of the digital way of life in the pandemic led Rishaad to work on his long standing desire to create music. After 5 tracks in English, this Liberal Arts & Humanities student decided to foray into Hindi/Urdu to expand the reach of his music and allow his music to reach and be appreciated by more people. His latest single Khafa, features the raw, unfiltered feelings in a mellow hip-hop casing that talks about a spell of discontentment and resentment in love/relationships.

Rishaad has always been working on Hindi/Urdu language tracks alongside English, but he finally felt ready to share this side of his music with the world in 2022. “I have been working on Hindi songs just as much as I have on English, and after releasing a number of singles in the latter and having grown my fan base, I wanted to add Hindi to my list of releases. Before this release, only very few people knew my ability to compose Hindi music and so it is an apt one in order to promote my fondness for this genre. People of my generation greatly resonate with Hindi pop music and having a personal love for this genre, I decided that it was time.”

‘Khafa, khafa ab kitna honge hum…’ goes the hook, which is bound to find a connect with the audiences, for the sentiments of resentment, displeasure/discord are quite a common occurrence in relationships of all nature. “The song echoes the situation of a person who has been in love and has spent years of being honest and loyal, but now faces difficulties in his/her relationship but longs for this love to return as it was truly special. As this is my first Hindi release, I expect greater excitement and wish for this release to be the great beginning for my work in the genre I personally would love to focus my creative juices on.” concludes the young-rapper who strongly believes in the magic spontaneity and exploration.

