Kanye "Ye" West played Kim Kardashian’s SNL monologue during Donda 2 event

MUMBAI: Kanye "Ye" West has made an interlude out of Kim Kardashian's SNL debut.

On Feb. 22, the artist formerly known as Kanye West celebrated the release of his follow-up album, Donda 2, with a listening event at the LoanDepot Park in Miami. And while the 44-year-old rapper featured a number of samples on Donda 2, fans in attendance were surprised to hear a few words from Kim used as the opener for his track "Sci-Fi."

At the start of the single, Kim can be heard saying, "I married the best rapper of all time. Not only that—he is the richest Black man in America." In reference to the former couple's four kids: North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm, she continued, "A talented, legit genius who gave me four incredible kids."

As Saturday Night Live viewers will remember, part of Kim's quote stems from her hosting debut monologue back in October. At the time, Ye and Kim were "in a good place" following their split—but amid Ye's current public pleas for reconciliation, things have changed since then.

Among the list of album's collaborators in attendance included Alicia Keys, Jack Harlow and The Game, with other well-known faces in the audience including Elon Musk, French Montana and Rick Ross, among others.

The stadium's set design for the Donda 2 event resembled that of his previous listening parties for his predecessor album, Donda, which was released in August.

For the Feb. 22 experience, the entire venue remained pitch-black throughout the night, with the exception of a burning house center stage, surrounded by water. The home served as an ode to Ye's childhood residence in Chicago.

As fans may already know, Ye recently announced his latest album would only be made available for streaming on his platform, Stem Player.