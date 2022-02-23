For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  23 Feb 2022 14:41 |  By RnMTeam

Billie Eilish stops another gig to check on safety of her fans

MUMBAI: Singer Billie Eilish was performing in New York City over the weekend when she urged the crowd to "sit down" if they needed to, and take a moment to compose themselves.

In footage shared by TMZ, she said: "If you want to sit down, you are allowed. Go ahead, sit down, take a breath."

In the video, she also asked fans at the front to "take a step back and give everybody some room down here", reports femalefirst.co.uk.

The incident comes after Eilish stopped her show at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia earlier this month when she spotted an audience member struggling to breathe and appealed to her crew to get an inhaler for the female fan.

After the audience member was helped and Eilish resumed the show, she said: "I wait for people to be OK until I keep going."

The remark was seen as a diss at Travis, who continued performing at his Astroworld festival in November when people were being crushed in a crowd surge that left hundreds injured and 10 dead.

After her comments, Kanye West threatened to pull out of this year's Coachella Festival - where they are both booked as headliners - if she didn't apologise to Travis Scott for the apparent swipe.

(Source: IANS)

