Youth sensation Ashish Patil and Mirzaa comes together for their upcoming hiphop track 'Pinda Waale'

MUMBAI: Youth sensation Ashish Patil who started his journey with a Youtube channel, comes back with his new song ‘Pinda Waale’ in collaboration with Mirzaa aka Akash Sharma. Inspired by Hiphop music, the song is a Punjabi Hiphop track that is composed by Ashish himself whereas the lyrics are penned by Mirzaa. ‘Pinda Waale’ is a song focused on today’s younger generation that is stubborn yet ambitious and portrays how youngsters are obsessed with their neighborhood and their cars.

This is the second collaboration of Ashish and Akash after the success of their first song, ‘Beparwaiyan’ that received a lot of love from the audience. The song was created in one day where both the artists were sitting in the studio while Ashish worked on the beats and Akash penned the lyrics at the same time. The young artists give the credit not only to themselves, but to the entire team who has been a part of the song.

Excited about the new release, Akash said, “Everyone has their own musical preferences. Some people prefer Punjabi music, while others prefer Bollywood Hindi music, but when it comes to this song, it has both. The music is excellent, and the words are well-written, so we anticipate that both male and female listeners will enjoy it.”

Overjoyed with the song release, Ashish said, “I started my YouTube channel four years ago, and in 2016 I wrote a handful of original songs that didn't work out, so several of my friends advised me to do covers. I just want to do my best as an artist, and I'm confident that I'm doing it correctly and in the following years, I'll give my best. Our previous track ‘Beparwaiyan’ received a very good response and we’re extremely happy about it. We expect the same from this song, and with Qyuki's help, we aim to serve some incredible tracks in the future.”

