Raja Kumari revisits her hits in 'Live in Goa: The Catalogue Reimagined'

MUMBAI: Indo-American rapper, songwriter and singer Svetha Yallapragada Rao, better known by her professional name Raja Kumari, has released the compiled version of her previous songs performed with a band.
Titled 'The Catalogue Reimagined', the 30-minute journey with Raja Kumari will lead you to an immense melodic and inspiring experience. The Grammy-nominated rapper will be seen performing live in Goa for the audience across India.
Raja Kumari says, "It was a crazy time when no concerts were happening, I felt like I was adding something to the world before the second lockdown happened. The music was recorded and the lockdown period we used to mix and master. It was an amazing experience performing with a live band in Goa, one of my favourite destinations.
She added: "The 30-minuter comprises the hits that have been loved by listeners across the world. I am thrilled to announce my live concert tour across India with the same band on board. I am happy and grateful to be able to share live music with listeners without the studio embellishments. It's just pure music."
In the video, Raja Kumari is seen wearing a silk white-coloured slit attire, accessorising it with white flowers as hair accessories. Adding colour to her all-white ensemble, Raja Kumari teams it with blue earrings and a statement bindi.
(Source: IANS)
MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s No.read more
MUMBAI: BARC India, and the industry at large, welcomes the Ministry of I&B’s directive to reread more
MUMBAI: With the world taking the digital route, especially in the last two years owing to the glread more
MUMBAI: Swedish audio streaming platform Spotify CEO Daniel Ek, under fire from critics inside anread more
MUMBAI: Shahir Muneer, Founder & Director of Divo has something to say on T-series entering Oread more
MUMBAI: K-pop super group BTS has announced four new dates for its performance at Allegiant Stadium Las Vegas as a part of their 'Permission to Dance...read more
MUMBAI: Universal Music Group (UMG), the world leader in music-based entertainment, today announced the launch of Def Jam India, a new label division...read more
MUMBAI: Geneva-born, Gurgaon-based melodic rapper Rishaad Chaudhry takes on the perplexing subject of unresolved anger/resentment in relationships in...read more
MUMBAI: Singer Billie Eilish was performing in New York City over the weekend when she urged the crowd to "sit down" if they needed to, and take a...read more
MUMBAI: Since its launch, Sonu Nigam’s label ‘I BELIEVE MUSIC’ has been synonymous with beautiful, thought provoking and insightful Independent music...read more