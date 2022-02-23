Mihika Kushwaha's latest music video Boond Boond with Javed Ali and Paras Arora is out now

MUMBAI: Javed Ali's latest Hindi song Boond Boond is out now, and its heartfelt melody is about the power of love. Actress Mihika Kushwaha and Paras Arora star in its music video, and it's Mihika's performance and chemistry with Paras that will tug at your heart. The entire video creates a soothing romantic ambience where the actor is seen helping Mihika get back on her feet after the accident occurred.

Kamlesh Singh Kushwaha has produced the music video under the Netrix Music Channel. The channel has released several videos in Hindi and Punjabi and has worked with many renowned celebrities such as Rubina Dilaik, Ruslaan Mumtaz, Sharad Malhotra, Vivek Dahiya, Sourabh Raaj Jain Etc. Bigmedia Ent has acquired the digital rights of the video where as the core team behind the wonders is Jupiter Productions .

Actress Mihika is very excited by the initial response the video has received. We spoke to her, and here's what she says, "I feel so happy that people are loving the music video and complementing my performance in it. It's what an actress wants the most from their performance, people's adoration and appreciation. Also, I'm lucky that Javed sir has sung the song whose I'm a big fan and Paras was so supportive during the entire shoot. I hope people keep listening to our song."

It's another step for Mihika towards her Bollywood dreams. And she looks entirely ready for it. She has worked in many music videos and also completed a movie, Dear Dia, where she plays the lead role of Dia. The movie is a remake of a hit Kannada movie, and she is looking forward to it.