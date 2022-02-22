Guru Randhawa teases first look of his new album titled Unstoppable

MUMBAI: Punjabi Pop sensation Guru Randhawa whose songs are known to hit the music charts as soon as they release it like Dance Meri Rani, Surma Surma, High rated Gabru, etc. And now Guru is ready to drop a full-length 7 song album to get his audience hooked again on his music. After days of teasing the fans about his upcoming album on social media, he drops a sneak peek into his new album and also announced the name of the album Unstoppable.

The singer took to his social media sharing a sneak peek into one of the songs from the album titled- Signs. Guru posted, ' '"SIGNS" from the upcoming album "UNSTOPPABLE". I can't wait to show you guys the magic we did on 7 songs. I think with this I am announcing my album.'

In recent times , Guru has given us a reason to dance with his latest song 'Dance Meri Rani' that has been ruling the internet across the globe. Guru is surely Unstoppable and knows how to keep his fans on edge with his music. We just can’t wait for his new album, especially after watching the sneak peek video and finally disclosing the name!