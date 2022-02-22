For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  22 Feb 2022 17:46 |  By RnMTeam

Cricket Association of Bengal & BCCI set precedence in Music Licensing, IPRS welcomes move

MUMBAI: The woes of unfair pay and unfair play of music are often left unresolved in our country. Empowered by the Copyright Law of India itself, The Indian Performing Right Society Limited (“IPRS”), the representative body of composers, lyricists, and owner publishers of music, are delighted to announce the recent move by Cricket Association of Bengal (“CAB”) & BCCI. The organizers of the T20 match, between India vs. West Indies at The Eden Gardens, Kolkata. CAB & BCCI have partnered with IPRS, taking the necessary measures and complying with IPRS licensing norms for the sports event.

Commenting on this, leading music composer, songwriter, and singer Anupam Roy said, “We all love music, and we know that whenever we are playing music, it is someone’s creation. IPRS is an authorized body that collects royalties on behalf of songwriters, music directors/composers and owner publishers who are its members. So, I would request everyone in a public event, where you are playing music, to procure a music license. That’s how you would be supporting music and the musicians.”

While applauding this move Mr. Rakesh Nigam, CEO of IPRS said, “We welcome and appreciate this positive step taken by CAB & BCCI for the cricket series at Eden Gardens. Through our various campaigns at the IPRS, we try to spread the word about the need to support music and its creators, and we only hope this step is going to be a significant move towards many more such events.”

The organizers of the T20 match ensured to take all the necessary licenses required for the matches, setting a positive message and precedence for others in the industry. The team at IPRS hopes that this move taken by CAB & BCCI will lay a foundation for the rest to follow their footsteps and to ensure that the rights of music creators and owners are duly protected and they are rightly compensated for their creation & music.

Tags
Cricket Association of Bengal BCCI music IPRS
Related news
News | 22 Feb 2022

Fall in love with Music Director and Composer Aman Pant's latest 'Ek Tu Hi Toh Hai'

MUMBAI: Music Director and Composer Aman Pant who last sang and composed a Diwali special ad film campaign ‘Joy Of Homecoming’ for Vivo India has now released a new song ‘Ek Tu Hi Toh Hai’ beautifully voiced by singer Stebin Ben.

read more
News | 22 Feb 2022

Mihika Kushwaha's latest music video 'Boond Boond' with Javed Ali, Paras Arora out now

MUMBAI: Actress Mihika Kushwaha shares her excitement on the release of her latest music video 'Boond Boond'. It also features actor Paras Arora and the song is sung by Javed Ali.

read more
News | 22 Feb 2022

Guru Randhawa teases first look of his new album titled Unstoppable

MUMBAI: Punjabi Pop sensation Guru Randhawa whose songs are known to hit the music charts as soon as they release it like Dance Meri Rani, Surma Surma, High rated Gabru, etc. And now Guru is ready to drop a full-length 7 song album to get his audience hooked again on his music.

read more
News | 21 Feb 2022

Kanye West might face charges for allegedly punching fan

MUMBAI: American rapper and songwriter Kanye West could be charged for allegedly assaulting a fan seeking an autograph outside a Los Angeles nightspot in January, according to a report.

read more
News | 21 Feb 2022

Keerthy Suresh's poster for her music video 'Gandhari' out now

MUMBAI: Actress Keerthy Suresh has geared up to treat her fans and followers with her upcoming music video titled 'Gandhari'. A poster was released on Sunday to announce the release of the music video.

read more

RnM Biz

News
BARC INDIA to resume publishing of individual news channel rating

MUMBAI: BARC India, and the industry at large, welcomes the Ministry of I&B’s directive to reread more

News
BIG FM partnered with ScamCheckIndia to fight cyber crime through their latest campaign 'BIG Cybershield'

MUMBAI: With the world taking the digital route, especially in the last two years owing to the glread more

News
Spotify CEO apologises to staff over Joe Rogan N-word controversy

MUMBAI: Swedish audio streaming platform Spotify CEO Daniel Ek, under fire from critics inside anread more

News
Quote from Shahir Muneer, Founder & Director of Divo on T-series entering OTT space

MUMBAI: Shahir Muneer, Founder & Director of Divo has something to say on T-series entering Oread more

News
The EIGHT Network – a first of its kind Open Interactive Social Radio, is set to disrupt the audio entertainment space

MUMBAI: The Eight Network, a first of its kind audio streaming platform, is disrupting the way Inread more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
Jaani on praising singer Simran Raj for her debut song, 'Kaali Shirt Waleyaa'

MUMBAI: Simran Raj is one of the next enormous vocal stars in the Indian music industry who went viral overnight for her cover of 'Titiliaan' and...read more

2
Fall in love with Music Director and Composer Aman Pant's latest 'Ek Tu Hi Toh Hai'

MUMBAI: Music Director and Composer Aman Pant who last sang and composed a Diwali special ad film campaign ‘Joy Of Homecoming’ for Vivo India has now...read more

3
Youth sensation Ashish Patil and Mirzaa comes together for their upcoming hiphop track 'Pinda Waale'

MUMBAI: Youth sensation Ashish Patil who started his journey with a Youtube channel, comes back with his new song ‘Pinda Waale’ in collaboration with...read more

4
Beatboxer D-Cypher says it was amazing to be the judge for The Battle of Beatboxers 2.0

MUMBAI: Roposo, one of the country’s leading creator-led live entertainment commerce platform, brought beatboxing out to the mainstream by teaming...read more

5
'Rang Soneya' poster featuring Pratik Sehajpal, Aroob Khan sets mood for track

MUMBAI: The poster of the upcoming song 'Rang Soneya' featuring the first runner-up of 'Bigg Boss 15' Pratik Sehajpal and Aroob Khan was released on...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2022 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games