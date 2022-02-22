Cricket Association of Bengal & BCCI set precedence in Music Licensing, IPRS welcomes move

MUMBAI: The woes of unfair pay and unfair play of music are often left unresolved in our country. Empowered by the Copyright Law of India itself, The Indian Performing Right Society Limited (“IPRS”), the representative body of composers, lyricists, and owner publishers of music, are delighted to announce the recent move by Cricket Association of Bengal (“CAB”) & BCCI. The organizers of the T20 match, between India vs. West Indies at The Eden Gardens, Kolkata. CAB & BCCI have partnered with IPRS, taking the necessary measures and complying with IPRS licensing norms for the sports event.
Commenting on this, leading music composer, songwriter, and singer Anupam Roy said, “We all love music, and we know that whenever we are playing music, it is someone’s creation. IPRS is an authorized body that collects royalties on behalf of songwriters, music directors/composers and owner publishers who are its members. So, I would request everyone in a public event, where you are playing music, to procure a music license. That’s how you would be supporting music and the musicians.”
While applauding this move Mr. Rakesh Nigam, CEO of IPRS said, “We welcome and appreciate this positive step taken by CAB & BCCI for the cricket series at Eden Gardens. Through our various campaigns at the IPRS, we try to spread the word about the need to support music and its creators, and we only hope this step is going to be a significant move towards many more such events.”
The organizers of the T20 match ensured to take all the necessary licenses required for the matches, setting a positive message and precedence for others in the industry. The team at IPRS hopes that this move taken by CAB & BCCI will lay a foundation for the rest to follow their footsteps and to ensure that the rights of music creators and owners are duly protected and they are rightly compensated for their creation & music.
MUMBAI: BARC India, and the industry at large, welcomes the Ministry of I&B’s directive to reread more
MUMBAI: With the world taking the digital route, especially in the last two years owing to the glread more
MUMBAI: Swedish audio streaming platform Spotify CEO Daniel Ek, under fire from critics inside anread more
MUMBAI: Shahir Muneer, Founder & Director of Divo has something to say on T-series entering Oread more
MUMBAI: The Eight Network, a first of its kind audio streaming platform, is disrupting the way Inread more
MUMBAI: Simran Raj is one of the next enormous vocal stars in the Indian music industry who went viral overnight for her cover of 'Titiliaan' and...read more
MUMBAI: Music Director and Composer Aman Pant who last sang and composed a Diwali special ad film campaign ‘Joy Of Homecoming’ for Vivo India has now...read more
MUMBAI: Youth sensation Ashish Patil who started his journey with a Youtube channel, comes back with his new song ‘Pinda Waale’ in collaboration with...read more
MUMBAI: Roposo, one of the country’s leading creator-led live entertainment commerce platform, brought beatboxing out to the mainstream by teaming...read more
MUMBAI: The poster of the upcoming song 'Rang Soneya' featuring the first runner-up of 'Bigg Boss 15' Pratik Sehajpal and Aroob Khan was released on...read more