Ayaana Khan's latest song "Leke Pehla Pehla Pyaar" has crossed expectations!

MUMBAI: The latest song of vivacious Ayaana Khan, “Leke Pehla Pehla Pyaar” has crossed 5+ million views on YouTube surpassing its previous predecessors. The song is in collaboration with Saregama Music. The lyrics of the song are penned by Majrooh Sultanpuri and Ruchi Borana. The direction is done by Ramji Gulati. The song's production has been handled by Ajit Bapu Satam.
In the words of Ayaana Khan, “This is the first song that I have completely done solo without a co-actor and it was incredibly nerve-racking. Although I was hesitant to take the plunge, I am glad I did it since I now have a lot more confidence. My only wish is that the listeners will continue to support my songs, and I will work hard to create even more exciting music for them to enjoy. I thank everyone who supports me."
Ayaana Khan’s debut single, 'Promise', has over 2 million views. ‘Ajib Dastan’ crossed 1+ million views. Also, her very recent song "Puri Bottle Ve" with Zain Imam has surpassed 2+ million views on YouTube.
