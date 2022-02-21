For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  21 Feb 2022 16:41 |  By RnMTeam

Kanye West criticises Kris Jenner's ex Corey Gamble

MUMBAI: Kanye West has been going on a rant on his Instagram handle for the past two weeks and dissed several celebrities including his estranged wife Kim Kardashian and her beau Pete Davidson. This time around, the rapper called out his mother-in-law, Kris Jenner's boyfriend, Corey Gamble and called him 'not a great person'. The post comes in the wake of the rumours that Gamble cheated on Kris Jenner.


Kanye West took to his Instagram and penned down a lengthy note as he called Kris Jenner's beau Corey Gamble. West had earlier posted then deleted a screenshot of Hollywood Unlocked's story which claimed Corey Gamble cheated on Kris Jenner. In his lengthy post, the Stronger hitmaker called out Corey and wrote, "God has a plan to remove the Godless Corey needed to never be here anyway. And I think he's a nice person Not a great person A nice person who used to be around Puff's family then got around Justin Bieber and then when Kris got divorced he slid in He became the TV version of a father figure."

The rapper further continued and claimed that he influenced Kardashian to do certain things and wrote, "He once told my wife he knew what music she should be listening to So when I saw him a week later I had him removed from my daughters birthday party. We still never met his family and I guess we never will. He got my wife linked with the liberals in a deep way."

The rapper then went on to say that his post was necessary because he loved Kris Jenner and she was a 'hero'. He wrote that Kris Jenner did whatever she did to protect her family even if it meant 'telling everyone not to listen to me'.

 

Tags
Kanye West Kris Jenner Corey Gamble
Related news
News | 21 Feb 2022

Kanye West might face charges for allegedly punching fan

MUMBAI: American rapper and songwriter Kanye West could be charged for allegedly assaulting a fan seeking an autograph outside a Los Angeles nightspot in January, according to a report.

read more
News | 10 Feb 2022

Kim's family unfollows Kanye on Instagram after he demands public apology

MUMBAI: Reality TV star Kim Kardashian's sisters have unfollowed rapper Kanye West following his constant attack on his estranged wife.

read more
News | 28 Jan 2022

Kanye West reveals 'Donda 2' album release date

MUMBAI: Rapper Kanye West's sequel to last year's 'Donda' is coming out next month in February.

read more
News | 19 Jan 2022

Amber Rose regrets and apologised to Kim Kardashian and her sisters for "Immature" Tweet

MUMBAI: Social media posts never ever go away, like ever.

read more
News | 13 Jan 2022

Kanye "Ye" West argues he’s a Genius in first look at jeen-yuhs

MUMBAI: Throw on your Yeezy hoodie and settle in, because we have a teaser to watch!

read more

RnM Biz

News
BARC INDIA to resume publishing of individual news channel rating

MUMBAI: BARC India, and the industry at large, welcomes the Ministry of I&B’s directive to reread more

News
BIG FM partnered with ScamCheckIndia to fight cyber crime through their latest campaign 'BIG Cybershield'

MUMBAI: With the world taking the digital route, especially in the last two years owing to the glread more

News
Spotify CEO apologises to staff over Joe Rogan N-word controversy

MUMBAI: Swedish audio streaming platform Spotify CEO Daniel Ek, under fire from critics inside anread more

News
Quote from Shahir Muneer, Founder & Director of Divo on T-series entering OTT space

MUMBAI: Shahir Muneer, Founder & Director of Divo has something to say on T-series entering Oread more

News
The EIGHT Network – a first of its kind Open Interactive Social Radio, is set to disrupt the audio entertainment space

MUMBAI: The Eight Network, a first of its kind audio streaming platform, is disrupting the way Inread more

top# 5 articles

1
Kanye West might face charges for allegedly punching fan

MUMBAI: American rapper and songwriter Kanye West could be charged for allegedly assaulting a fan seeking an autograph outside a Los Angeles...read more

2
Guru Randhawa teases first look of his new album titled Unstoppable

MUMBAI: Punjabi Pop sensation Guru Randhawa whose songs are known to hit the music charts as soon as they release it like Dance Meri Rani, Surma...read more

3
Beatboxer D-Cypher says it was amazing to be the judge for The Battle of Beatboxers 2.0

MUMBAI: Roposo, one of the country’s leading creator-led live entertainment commerce platform, brought beatboxing out to the mainstream by teaming...read more

4
Mihika Kushwaha's latest music video 'Boond Boond' with Javed Ali, Paras Arora out now

MUMBAI: Actress Mihika Kushwaha shares her excitement on the release of her latest music video 'Boond Boond'. It also features actor Paras Arora and...read more

5
As a celebration for his wedding with his fans, Gulzaar Chhaniwala release an action- packed song ‘Sharaab Darling’- out now on VYRL Haryanvi

MUMBAI: Haryana’s superstar Gulzaar Chhaniwala is back with his action packed single ‘Sharaab Darling’ on VRYL Haryanvi. Gulzaar Chhaniwala, the...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2022 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games