Kanye West criticises Kris Jenner's ex Corey Gamble

MUMBAI: Kanye West has been going on a rant on his Instagram handle for the past two weeks and dissed several celebrities including his estranged wife Kim Kardashian and her beau Pete Davidson. This time around, the rapper called out his mother-in-law, Kris Jenner's boyfriend, Corey Gamble and called him 'not a great person'. The post comes in the wake of the rumours that Gamble cheated on Kris Jenner.
Kanye West took to his Instagram and penned down a lengthy note as he called Kris Jenner's beau Corey Gamble. West had earlier posted then deleted a screenshot of Hollywood Unlocked's story which claimed Corey Gamble cheated on Kris Jenner. In his lengthy post, the Stronger hitmaker called out Corey and wrote, "God has a plan to remove the Godless Corey needed to never be here anyway. And I think he's a nice person Not a great person A nice person who used to be around Puff's family then got around Justin Bieber and then when Kris got divorced he slid in He became the TV version of a father figure."
The rapper further continued and claimed that he influenced Kardashian to do certain things and wrote, "He once told my wife he knew what music she should be listening to So when I saw him a week later I had him removed from my daughters birthday party. We still never met his family and I guess we never will. He got my wife linked with the liberals in a deep way."
The rapper then went on to say that his post was necessary because he loved Kris Jenner and she was a 'hero'. He wrote that Kris Jenner did whatever she did to protect her family even if it meant 'telling everyone not to listen to me'.
MUMBAI: BARC India, and the industry at large, welcomes the Ministry of I&B’s directive to reread more
MUMBAI: With the world taking the digital route, especially in the last two years owing to the glread more
MUMBAI: Swedish audio streaming platform Spotify CEO Daniel Ek, under fire from critics inside anread more
MUMBAI: Shahir Muneer, Founder & Director of Divo has something to say on T-series entering Oread more
MUMBAI: The Eight Network, a first of its kind audio streaming platform, is disrupting the way Inread more
MUMBAI: American rapper and songwriter Kanye West could be charged for allegedly assaulting a fan seeking an autograph outside a Los Angeles...read more
MUMBAI: Punjabi Pop sensation Guru Randhawa whose songs are known to hit the music charts as soon as they release it like Dance Meri Rani, Surma...read more
MUMBAI: Roposo, one of the country’s leading creator-led live entertainment commerce platform, brought beatboxing out to the mainstream by teaming...read more
MUMBAI: Actress Mihika Kushwaha shares her excitement on the release of her latest music video 'Boond Boond'. It also features actor Paras Arora and...read more
MUMBAI: Haryana’s superstar Gulzaar Chhaniwala is back with his action packed single ‘Sharaab Darling’ on VRYL Haryanvi. Gulzaar Chhaniwala, the...read more