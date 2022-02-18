Shenseea releases new song 'R U That' featuring 21 Savage

MUMBAI: It’s a big week for rising global artist, Shenseea. On the heels of her debut album release, the young artist and songwriter has shared a new offering featuring 21 Savage titled “R U That.” The track, which showcases Shenseea’s pension for hip hop, follows the release of her earlier single “Lick” featuring Megan Thee Stallion (over 7 million views on Youtube). Both tracks will appear on Shenseea’s upcoming project titled ALPHA, out March 11th, which is now available for pre-order here: https://shenseea.lnk.to/ALPHA
In addition to the new track dropping, Shenseea was also crowned as iHeart Radio’s “On The Verge” and Apple Music’s “Up Next” artist this week. In her “Up Next” short, Shenseea opens up about her late mother, the drive and ambition that was instilled in her by the women who raised her and the motivation that keeps her going, her son Rajeiro. To watch the full short, visit apple.co/upnextshenseea and to listen to her Apple Music radio interview with Nadeska, click here:
MUMBAI: BARC India, and the industry at large, welcomes the Ministry of I&B’s directive to reread more
MUMBAI: With the world taking the digital route, especially in the last two years owing to the glread more
MUMBAI: Swedish audio streaming platform Spotify CEO Daniel Ek, under fire from critics inside anread more
MUMBAI: Shahir Muneer, Founder & Director of Divo has something to say on T-series entering Oread more
MUMBAI: The Eight Network, a first of its kind audio streaming platform, is disrupting the way Inread more
MUMBAI: Singer Aniket Chindak can’t stop talking about his new song ‘Jalayee Dheeme’, which was released on February 17. The budding singer calls it...read more
MUMBAI: Esteemed hip-hop artist Vince Staples today debuted his new single “Magic.” The Mustard-produced track is the first single off his highly...read more
MUMBAI: A song for those who are nursing a broken heart. Singer- Ashok Masti; Rap & Music- DJ Sheizwood; Artist- Nikhil, Mandeep, Priya; Lyrics-...read more
MUMBAI: It’s a big week for rising global artist, Shenseea. On the heels of her debut album release, the young artist and songwriter has shared a new...read more
MUMBAI: In France, and around the world, Valentin Brunel AKA Kungs has become the new face of French Electronic Music due to his world-renowned hit...read more