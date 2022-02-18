For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  18 Feb 2022 17:53 |  By RnMTeam

Shenseea releases new song 'R U That' featuring 21 Savage

MUMBAI: It’s a big week for rising global artist, Shenseea. On the heels of her debut album release, the young artist and songwriter has shared a new offering featuring 21 Savage titled “R U That.” The track, which showcases Shenseea’s pension for hip hop, follows the release of her earlier single “Lick” featuring Megan Thee Stallion (over 7 million views on Youtube). Both tracks will appear on Shenseea’s upcoming project titled ALPHA, out March 11th, which is now available for pre-order here: https://shenseea.lnk.to/ALPHA

In addition to the new track dropping, Shenseea was also crowned as iHeart Radio’s “On The Verge” and Apple Music’s “Up Next” artist this week. In her “Up Next” short, Shenseea opens up about her late mother, the drive and ambition that was instilled in her by the women who raised her and the motivation that keeps her going, her son Rajeiro. To watch the full short, visit apple.co/upnextshenseea and to listen to her Apple Music radio interview with Nadeska, click here:

Shenseea R U That 21 Savage
