Kungs 'Clap Your Hands' out February 18th

MUMBAI: In France, and around the world, Valentin Brunel AKA Kungs has become the new face of French Electronic Music due to his world-renowned hit track “This Girl” (vs Cookin’ On 3 Burners). Due to this, in 2016, he became the most Shazamed French artist in the world.

Four years later, after having performed live shows and DJ sets all over the world, with notable appearances at the most prestigious international festivals (Coachella, Lolapalooza, Tomorrow Land, Ultra Music Festival, Summer Sonic...), Kungs initiated a real digital club called Club azur, to deal with the global pandemic. This uninhibited party movement gave birth to a strong desire to bring people together around music, which was embodied by the hit "Never Going Home", that people dance all over the world during the summer of 2021.

"Never Going Home" climbed the charts worldwide, it was #3 in Italy’s general chart, #19 in Switzerland’s general, #24 in France’s annual Top Singles. The top hit even seduced dance radio stations in the U.S., making it #7 into the global Shazam chart and #3 in the Shazam global electronic charts. A new international hit was born, today accumulating more than 267 million streams worldwide, announcing a new year rich in news.

Less than a year after this new success story, "Club Azur" is taking the form of a new studio album to be released on 18 March, with the new single "Clap Your Hands" available on February 18. "Clap Your Hands" is a feel-good anthem with a children's choir. A joyful and sunny song that advocates lightness and playfulness on revisited italo-disco influences, definitely establishing Kungs as the new party leader.

« Club azur » - Album tracklist

1. Zebulon (intro)

2. Fashion (with Boys Noise)

3. Never Going Home

4. Clap Your Hands

5. Quanto Tempo (with Victor Flash)

6. Lipstick

7. Lullaby

8. People (with The Knocks)

9. Regarde-moi

10. Without You (with Good Time Ahead)

11. Paris