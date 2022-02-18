For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  18 Feb 2022 17:11 |  By RnMTeam

Khushalii Kumar helped style her and her co-stars look for their motion picture track, Dhoka!

MUMBAI: Love is in the air and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series motion picture track 'Dhokha' proves just that! The track featuring Khushali Kumar, solidifies her versatility and talent as an actress who is here to make a mark. Shot against the backdrop of Rajasthan the actress looks ethereal in authentic Rajasthani attire with styling and makeup absolutely on point. From beautiful locations to the ethnic attire Khushalii looks nothing less than a diva and an excellent actress in each scene.

The gorgeous and talented actress who never fails to impress us with her projects is also known for her fabulous sense of style. For her motion picture track Dhokha, Khushalii made sure each and every outfit she wore was authentic and went with the backdrop. Being the perfectionist, Khushalii gave her inputs on getting into the skin of a Rajasthani girl from the clothes to her makeup, as she wanted it all to be apt!

From mirror works on the gorgeous lehengas she adorned to traditional bandhani dresses, the stunner looked extremely regal and absolutely graceful in all of them. Not just for herself, the stunner also helped style Parth Samthaan's outfit to match with the local traditional printed shirts and his makeup. The diva was all over the place to make sure everything was topnotch for the track! Not just outfits but Khushalii also immersed herself into choosing her jewelry with the outfit which consisted of oxidised authentic silver neckpieces, mathapattis and nose rings which is why looking at her in the track was surely a treat to the eyes. "I was playing the role of a Rajasthani girl and I wanted to get into the skin of the character. While exploring the local area it helped me to understand and learn how my look should be which is how I gave the inputs not just for my outfits but also for Parth's outfits to match with the backdrop and give him the the apt Rajasthani vibe. I made sure our look would do justice with our characters. There was this one time that I saw a tribal women in the area with the black dots painted on her face near her eyes and on the chin and made it a point to include that in my look by explaining it the makeup artists." says, Khushalii Kumar.

Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series brings you ‘Dhokha’ sung by Arijit Singh, with music and lyrics by Manan Bhardwaj. Featuring Khushalii Kumar, Parth Samthaan and Nishant Dahiya, the song directed by Mohan S Vairaag is out on T-Series’ YouTube channel.

Tags
Khushalii Kumar Dhoka music
Related news
News | 18 Feb 2022

Fedde Le Grand and American Authors release new single together: "One Way Up"

MUMBAI: Dutch star DJ Fedde Le Grand has an incredible track record of solo hits – like his banger “Put Your Hands Up For Detroit” from 2006 – and is celebrated for his lit festival performances and chart topping remixes, but another major pillar of his incredible success story consists of his co

read more
News | 18 Feb 2022

Sabrina Carpenter returns with new single and video 'Fast Times'

MUMBAI: Maintaining incredible momentum, Sabrina Carpenter unveils a brand new single and video entitled “Fast Times” via Island Records today.Click HERE to listen

read more
News | 18 Feb 2022

Kungs 'Clap Your Hands' out February 18th

MUMBAI: In France, and around the world, Valentin Brunel AKA Kungs has become the new face of French Electronic Music due to his world-renowned hit track “This Girl” (vs Cookin’ On 3 Burners). Due to this, in 2016, he became the most Shazamed French artist in the world.

read more
News | 17 Feb 2022

ZEE5 is on a Relentless March of Churning Out Quality South Indian Content

MUMBAI: The digital arm of media powerhouse Zee Group, ZEE5, celebrated its 4th anniversary by announcing that its monthly active user base rose to a whopping 101.9 million in December 2021.

read more
News | 17 Feb 2022

Sting to premiere new single on univision's "Premio Lo Nuestro" on February 24

MUMBAI: 17-Time Grammy Award winner, Sting has a long tradition of singing in various languages including his celebrated EP, Nada Como el Sol - released in 1987 – which featured songs performed in Spanish and Portuguese.

read more

RnM Biz

News
BARC INDIA to resume publishing of individual news channel rating

MUMBAI: BARC India, and the industry at large, welcomes the Ministry of I&B’s directive to reread more

News
BIG FM partnered with ScamCheckIndia to fight cyber crime through their latest campaign 'BIG Cybershield'

MUMBAI: With the world taking the digital route, especially in the last two years owing to the glread more

News
Spotify CEO apologises to staff over Joe Rogan N-word controversy

MUMBAI: Swedish audio streaming platform Spotify CEO Daniel Ek, under fire from critics inside anread more

News
Quote from Shahir Muneer, Founder & Director of Divo on T-series entering OTT space

MUMBAI: Shahir Muneer, Founder & Director of Divo has something to say on T-series entering Oread more

News
The EIGHT Network – a first of its kind Open Interactive Social Radio, is set to disrupt the audio entertainment space

MUMBAI: The Eight Network, a first of its kind audio streaming platform, is disrupting the way Inread more

top# 5 articles

1
Panorama Music’s new song Teri Judai by Kabir Athar touches heartstrings

MUMBAI: Teri Judai, a new song by music label Panorama Music, is sure to touch the heart like a few others. An ode to love and life, the heart...read more

2
Kungs 'Clap Your Hands' out February 18th

MUMBAI: In France, and around the world, Valentin Brunel AKA Kungs has become the new face of French Electronic Music due to his world-renowned hit...read more

3
Vince Staples releases 'Magic' the first single from his forthcoming album Ramona Park Broke My Heart

MUMBAI: Esteemed hip-hop artist Vince Staples today debuted his new single  “Magic.”  The Mustard-produced track is the first single off his highly...read more

4
Aniket Chindak's new song 'Jalayee Dheeme' blooms the music chart

MUMBAI: Singer Aniket Chindak can’t stop talking about his new song ‘Jalayee Dheeme’, which was released on February 17. The budding singer calls it...read more

5
Khushalii Kumar helped style her and her co-stars look for their motion picture track, Dhoka!

MUMBAI: Love is in the air and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series motion picture track 'Dhokha' proves just that! The track featuring Khushali Kumar,...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2022 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games