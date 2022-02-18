"Director Arvindr Khaira on the success of "Kaali Shirt Waleyaa"

MUMBAI: Simran Raj was a finalist in Dil Hai Hindustani and the winner of the Voice of Punjab Chhota Champ competition. Simran Raj is one of the next big vocal sensations in India, with a version of 'Titiliaan' that went viral overnight and drew in a lot of attention. Jaani and Arvindr Khaira, the faces of Desi Melodies, have always believed in Simran and have brought her aboard as an exclusive talent for Desi Melodies to help her achieve her dreams.

Simran Raj, with her lovely voice sparkling through the song that spells out her love-smitten episode enraptured by her Prince Charming in a black shirt, undoubtedly steals the show. Simran Raj's debut single is titled 'Kaali Shirt Waleyaa.' Janni penned and composed the music for this groovy song, which was directed by Arvindr Khaira and features Avvy Sra's music. Within a week, the song had surpassed 5 million views and garnered a lot of positive feedback from fans. Simran is one of the next big vocal sensations in India, with a version of 'Titiliaan' that went viral overnight and drew in a lot of attention.

Director Arvindr Khaira while praising Simran Raj for her melodious voice said "Simran Raj is born with such a beautiful voice that I haven’t heard till now in my life! The poise that this 20-year-old has along with the professionalism she shows while working, will go a long way! We at Desi Melodies wish her all the luck and she will always have our support."

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n_1wsLxT6Lk

https://www.instagram.com/p/CZ3Ub35BpfW/

'Kaali Shirt Waleyaa’ Directed by Arvindr Khaira which features Super Dancer fame child artists Sanchit Chanana and Gujan Sinha who bring out unparalleled energy with their astonishing Dance moves. The song is gaining the audience's hearts, and we'll soon witness this brilliant vocalist Simran Raj shaking our hearts with her next single, which will be unveiled shortly.