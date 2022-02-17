For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  17 Feb 2022 19:00 |  By RnMTeam

ZEE5 is on a Relentless March of Churning Out Quality South Indian Content

MUMBAI: The digital arm of media powerhouse Zee Group, ZEE5, celebrated its 4th anniversary by announcing that its monthly active user base rose to a whopping 101.9 million in December 2021. Celebrating this success and talking about its future journey, Manish Kalra, the Chief Business Officer of ZEE5, revealed that the entertainment platform plans to approach audiences from Tier 2 and 3 cities with the right content offerings. By penetrating deeper into the Indian markets, the streaming platform will bring a bouquet of real and relatable stories to satiate the entertainment demands of diverse audiences.

With big plans to invest in content from regional languages like Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Punjabi, and Bengali, the streaming giant is on a relentless mission to bring the best selection of regional movies and web series, thereby creating a loyal user base. From churning out original content to premiering regional blockbusters, ZEE5 is upping its entertainment game.

The Next Phase of Growth is on Understanding the Consumer

ZEE5 has held a reputation for bringing gripping content that has kept audiences hooked to their screens. But what makes this content appealing to viewers of all kinds is the platform’s relentless pursuit of understanding the customer mindset. ZEE5 has identified more than 100+ taste clusters across varied languages. By understanding the taste and preferences of its diverse audiences, the streaming giant is actively working to curate content that struck a chord with the audiences.

Kalra revealed that ZEE5 is a customer-obsessed company with a vision of curating extraordinary stories with a deep focus on inclusivity. The streaming giant wants to stay connected with India by building the best-in-class regional library. The freshness and uniqueness of these stories make them stand out. The added elements of humour, romance, action, and thriller are a complete package.

Reflecting on ZEE5’s decision to ramp up its South content library, Kalra commented, “The platform has received phenomenal response from the South Indian markets. The South Indian film industry is more mature and has the potential to attract a large user base”. With the escalation in viewership of South Indian movies, both on original and acquired content, ZEE5 has multiple things planned for the viewers.

With a burgeoning library of South Indian flicks, including Telugu and Tamil movies, the entertainment platform aims to provide quality flicks to audiences that they can easily watch from their phones. As India’s multi-lingual storyteller, ZEE5 believes in curating local content for a global audience.

Content Ramp-Up

Tamil and Telugu movies have shined bright last year. Although the pandemic accelerated the viewership of these movies, South Indian movies and web series are to be the focus of various OTT platforms, including ZEE5. From taking on regressive roles in the Indian household to providing masala entertainment at the flick of a button, ZEE5 original movies in the South Indian market have received phenomenal success. By churning out exclusive South Indian flicks, ZEE5 has set new benchmarks in the Indian entertainment industry. In addition to original programming, the streaming platform has a burgeoning archive of South movies that includes the latest blockbusters, dubbed content and hidden gems.

ZEE5 has planned an exciting slate of movies and web series for FY22, starting from the launch of Malli Modalaindi and Mudhal nee Mudivum Nee. The platform will bolster its movies library further by investing in Bengali, Malayalam, and Kannada languages. At the same time, the entertainment platform is also strengthening its technical aspects to ensure that viewers from all walks of life can enjoy binge-worthy titles at their convenience. With the ease of access coupled with quality entertainment, the streaming platform is ready to set out and dominate the OTT space in 2022.

