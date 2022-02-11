This Valentine's Day, Elakshi Gupta's romantic single "Vachavu Kase" with Marathi Actor Suhrud Wardekar will make you envision the deep love

MUMBAI: Everyone's life revolves around music, and once a song becomes stuck in our heads, we can't stop ourselves from murmuring along to its rhythm all day. Now, with her new song "Vachavu Kase," our beautiful diva Elakshi Gupta, who has always enchanted the viewers with her exquisite photographs and smoldering videos, is all prepared to make a distinction for herself in the hearts of the audience with her “Vachavu Kase”.

Elakshi is fully prepared to gouge her path and capture the spotlight because of her magnificent character, which will soon be seen in a music video alongside television star Suhrud Wardekar for their upcoming romantic singer this Valentine's Day titled 'Vachavu Kase.' It's a Marathi song that depicts an adorable romance expressing song that will connect us with its expressive lyrics that is perfect for this valentine's day through which you can express to your loved ones.

Elakshi looks very alluring to our eyes in the poster for the song Vachavu Kase. She opted for a traditional look in a chiffon saree of blue-colored, hair tied in a braid with half wavy curls and reddish-pinkish eyeshadow with pink nude lip shade and accessorize herself with long earrings and a ring completed the actress look along with the co-star Suhrud Wardekar in a formal look the duo looked very alluring. They drew our attention to the couple since they appeared to be attractive. On the screen, their love for one another will captivate our hearts. These adorable BTS pictures are making us more excited to fall in love with this amorous melody

We can tell that this love song is enormous and passionate in love based on the poster's exquisite background. We are delighted to witness this fantastic new duo who are willing to grab our souls with their song Vachavu Kase, which will be launched on February 14th for all well-wishers and music fans to take over our hearts.

On the work front, Elakshi was last seen in Tanhaji- The unsung Warrior along with that the actress will also be seen in Bollywood movies like “Luv u Shankar” with Shreyas Talpade, Tanisha Mukherjee, Abhimanyu Singh, Prateik Jain directed by Rajiv Ruia. Marathi movie “Bhram” with Abhijit Amkar and directed by Vaibhav Londhe. Romantic Marathi song with “vachvu kase” Suhrud Wardekar.