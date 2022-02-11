For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  11 Feb 2022 11:20 |  By RnMTeam

Title track of Gurnam Bhullar and Sonam Bajwa's new Punjabi film out

MUMBAI: The title song of Gurnam Bhullar and Sonam Bajwa's new Punjabi film 'Main Viyah Nahi Karona Tere Naal' releases on Thursday. The song is presented by Times Music and has been written, composed, and sung by Gurnam.

The music is given by Laddi Gill.

Talking about the new song, Gurnam said, "This film is extremely special to me and the songs are very refreshing and beautiful. I am very grateful for the love I receive from fans so far and I am sure people will like my upcoming songs too."

While the film 'Main Viyah Nahi Karona Tere Naal' releases in theatres on March 4, sharing her experience of shooting especially for the title song, Sonam said, "I loved shooting for these songs as they are very soulful and heart-touching. I am fond of all the songs of the film and I truly feel that people will connect well with them".

The song is available on all audio streaming platforms as well as on YouTube.

(Source: IANS)

