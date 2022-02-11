Taz Taylor and the Dominant Artist-Producer Collective Connect With Another Superstar for a Guitar-Driven Pop Smash

MUMBAI: Critical Praise: "[Internet Money] grew into a music industry powerhouse that helped break stars like Juice WRLD and Lil Tecca, racking up dozens of Billboard hits and platinum plaques in the process." - Complex

"The group of beatmakers is dominating music-streaming services" - Billboard

“It seems only inevitable that these guys are just going to continue to take the world by storm, one hit at a time.” - MTV

"Even if you aren’t familiar with L.A. production collective Internet Money, you’ve heard their beats. The group's sounds have powered some of hip-hop’s biggest records in the past couple years, from Rich the Kid's 'Plug Walk' and Juice WRLD's 'Lucid Dreams' to Drake's 'Blue Tint.' The group is helmed by Taz Taylor, a Florida native who — true to his collective’s name — has accumulated a fortune primarily through the internet." - The FADER

The Song:

Known for mixing hummable melodies with spacious atmosphere and speaker-knocking percussion, Taz Taylor and Internet Money have shaped the sound of the charts. Recruiting 24kGoldn for a guitar-driven, genre-bending new single, Internet Money shares "Options." Produced by INTERNET MONEY PRODUCERS, "Options" layers crunchy pop-punk guitars and crisp handclaps above thumping 808s and rattling hi-hats, striking a balance of unexpectedly complementary California sounds. Goldn channels his inner Tom DeLonge, emoting over the track about a recent relationship that ended in betrayal and distrust: "If you had options, then why'd you even stick around long enough for me to find out?"

"Options" is the second high profile collaboration for Internet Money in a matter of weeks, following the high-octane "Flossin'," a team-up with YoungBoy Never Broke Again. Debuting at #72 on the Billboard Hot 100, the glistening track has racked up over 6.8 million on Spotify alone.

"Options" and "Flossin'" are early salvos for Internet Money as they prepare for a 2022 even big enough to surpass their monstrously successful 2021. Just last year, Internet Money earned over 40 RIAA plaques on songs they produced, including hits by Juice Wrld, Polo G, Lil Tecca, and The Kid Laroi. In addition to the new wall full of plaques, IM producers Nick Mira and DT earned a GRAMMY nomination for their work on Lil Nas X's MONTERO. Internet Money found success as lead artists with the GOLD certified "His & Hers," a sparkling collab with Don Toliver, Gunna, and Lil Uzi Vert, which debuted at #67 on the Billboard Hot 100, racked up over 26 million views on the Cole Bennett-directed video, earned a spot as one of the Top Global Tracks on TikTok, and received recognition from Complex, who named it the 26th best song of 2021. "His & Hers" was a worthy follow-up to "Lemonade" ft. Gunna, Don Toliver & NAV, the triple-Platinum, Billboard Top 10 2020 hit from B4 The Storm, Internet Money's star-studded first full-length.

After two years cooking up hits and armed with a brand new studio in Santa Monica, CA, Internet Money is ready to show the world how much they've grown. With a guest list that mixes the rap game's biggest stars with its most notable rising names and über-talented Internet Money Records signees, the next Internet Money album looks to be the biggest step yet toward achieving Taz Taylor's industry-conquering ambitions. Stay tuned for much more.

