Taylor Swift,Ed Sheeran reunite 'Everything Has Changed' with 'The Joker and The Queen'

MUMBAI: Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift recently dropped the music video for their new song The Joker and the Queen and the artists left everyone surprised as the music video featured a huge connection to their 2012 track Everything Has Changed. The duo's new music video showcases two familiar faces as they reunited the cast of their od song for the new one.
Ava Ames and Jack Lewis who featured as kids in Swift and Sheeran's Everything Has Changed music video, have now returned and are all grown-up a decade later as they reunited for the music video of The Joker and the Queen. The stills from the first music video also feature in the new song and its trip down memory lane that fans are surely going to enjoy.
Check out the new music video here:
In the new music video, Ava Ames and Jack Lewis appear to be away at college. The duo can be seen being sad all through the video as they look at old photographs of themselves. Towards the end of the clip, the duo can be seen finally reuniting.
Lewis also took to Instagram to share his excitement about returning for Swift and Sheeran's video and wrote, "So excited to share the project Jack worked on last month. So honored to be a part of this legacy in some small way. This is a sequel to the Everything Has Changed video that came out 9 years ago, so check that out too." Fans too seem to be enjoying this nostalgic ride and we bet Everything Has Changed is going to be streamed again by several of them.
