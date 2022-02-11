Sona Mohapatra's 'Noor' marries Punjabi folk with dance hall

MUMBAI: Playback singer Sona Mohapatra released her new track titled 'Noor' on Thursday. The song is a dance number with Punjabi folk at its heart and explores themes like tropical house and dance hall combined with pop motifs.
The song has been created by Sona's long time collaborator and husband Ram Sampath.
Sona describes the song as, "a visual exploration of an ever-changing intimate dynamic of a man-woman relationship." She states, "In our song 'Noor', the younger man is smitten by this gorgeous yet powerful, alpha woman who is in charge of her life and choices. With 'Noor', you will take a journey of love, passion and self-discovery."
The singer dedicates her recent artwork to the late Lata Mangeshkar, "I would also like to dedicate this song to Lata Mangeshkar, the 'woman on top' for decades in India. Her 'Noor' or golden light will always guide and inspire us towards greater artistry."
The music video of the song was conceptualized by Sona herself and has been directed by Anand Mishra with photography capturing the scenic beauty of Ladakh.
For the song, the singer has partnered with Warner Music India, commenting on the partnership, she says, "I am elated to partner with Warner Music in this journey of music and storytelling. This is the beginning of a lot of great things to come with them, our aesthetics are in sync and I am so proud to join their galaxy of world class music stars."
'Noor' is available to stream across all major streaming platforms.
(Source: IANS)
