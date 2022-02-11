Scorpions dropped Seventh Sun

MUMBAI: In the language of musicians, the term flageoletrefers an ingenious technique of eliciting harmonics from a string instrument, producing various overtones in addition to the fundamental frequency of that one string. From the very first note of “Seventh Sun”, Rudolf Schenker and his Flying V manage spectacularly to draw us into this powerful song in an almost mystical way, much in the tradition of Scorpions classics such as “Animal Magnetism” and “China White”. Once more, artistic elements of this kind highlight the band’s intention to reaffirm the Scorpions’ unique DNA with their latest album “Rock Believer”. “Seventh Sun” is the imminent lead single from their outstanding studio recording “Rock Believer”, scheduled for worldwide release on 25 February 2022.
Yet again, the band underlines the authenticity and power of their songs with exceptional lyrics.
“Seventh Sun” will be available as a digital single on from 11th February 2022.
ALBUM https://scorpions.lnk.to/RockBeliever
SINGLE https://scorpions.lnk.to/SeventhSun
Rock Believer, the credo of their new album, will also be the moniker of their upcoming tour. In March and April 2022, the band are set to perform at the Planet Hollywood Resorts & Casino in Las Vegas as part of their residency, followed by a world tour scheduled to kick off with a number of shows in Germany in June 2022
MUMBAI: BARC India, and the industry at large, welcomes the Ministry of I&B’s directive to reread more
MUMBAI: With the world taking the digital route, especially in the last two years owing to the glread more
MUMBAI: Swedish audio streaming platform Spotify CEO Daniel Ek, under fire from critics inside anread more
MUMBAI: Shahir Muneer, Founder & Director of Divo has something to say on T-series entering Oread more
MUMBAI: The Eight Network, a first of its kind audio streaming platform, is disrupting the way Inread more
MUMBAI: Critical Praise: "[Internet Money] grew into a music industry powerhouse that helped break stars like Juice WRLD and Lil Tecca, racking up...read more
MUMBAI: After the success of ‘Bin Tere’, ‘Yaadein Aane Lagi’ and ‘Aankhon Ke Ishaare’ singer-composer Raahul Jatin is all set to hit the music charts...read more
MUMBAI: Hollywood actor Pamela Anderson’s huge heart for animals is on display on giant billboards in Delhi as well as Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad...read more
MUMBAI: The title song of Gurnam Bhullar and Sonam Bajwa's new Punjabi film 'Main Viyah Nahi Karona Tere Naal' releases on Thursday. The song is...read more
MUMBAI: Following your passions in a way that serves the world and yourself, is the greatest thing you can do with your life and work. Aishwaryaa...read more