News |  11 Feb 2022 19:19 |  By RnMTeam

Scorpions dropped Seventh Sun

MUMBAI: In the language of musicians, the term flageoletrefers an ingenious technique of eliciting harmonics from a string instrument, producing various overtones in addition to the fundamental frequency of that one string. From the very first note of “Seventh Sun”, Rudolf Schenker and his Flying V manage spectacularly to draw us into this powerful song in an almost mystical way, much in the tradition of Scorpions classics such as “Animal Magnetism” and “China White”. Once more, artistic elements of this kind highlight the band’s intention to reaffirm the Scorpions’ unique DNA with their latest album “Rock Believer”. “Seventh Sun” is the imminent lead single from their outstanding studio recording “Rock Believer”, scheduled for worldwide release on 25 February 2022.

Yet again, the band underlines the authenticity and power of their songs with exceptional lyrics.

“Seventh Sun” will be available as a digital single on from 11th February 2022.

ALBUM https://scorpions.lnk.to/RockBeliever

SINGLE https://scorpions.lnk.to/SeventhSun

Rock Believer, the credo of their new album, will also be the moniker of their upcoming tour. In March and April 2022, the band are set to perform at the Planet Hollywood Resorts & Casino in Las Vegas as part of their residency, followed by a world tour scheduled to kick off with a number of shows in Germany in June 2022

 

 

Scorpions music Seventh Sun
