Renowned DJ Producer Sumit Sethi thrilled to star alongside Bollywood hitmaker Mika Singer, Shama Sikander & Raai Lakshmi their latest track Majnu 2

MUMBAI: One of India’s top-rated DJ Producers of the country, Sumit Sethi is back with a smashing remix of popular Bollywood singer Mika Singh’s latest Majnu 2. Sethi, who is known for headlining some of the biggest events and celebrity wedding features alongside Mika, actress/models Shama Sikander and Raai Lakshmi in a stunning video which was shot in the breathtakingly beautiful country of Malta, Europe.

Mika Singh’s name is synonymous with hit party numbers and there are barely any parties or weddings where his songs don’t feature prominently on the playlists, be it Bollywood affairs or others. The singer, rapper and performer has been creating waves with his latest track ‘Majnu 2, which features one of the top DJ Producers Sumit Sethi alongside actress/models Shama Sikander and Raai Lakshmi.

Sumit Sethi is known for dabbling in mainstream music as well as folk-based electronic music. Having clocked over thousands of big ticket shows such as IIFA, Commonwealth Games as well as prestigious corporates and weddings, Sumit pursuit — for variations in his live sets as well as music styles is untiring. The Delhi-based artist has been involved with several big Bollywood hits such as Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan (Programmer- Roy), Pink Lips (Hate Story 2), Hangover (Kick), Singham Theme (Singham Returns) and the popular Ganesha bhakti track called Jai Deva featuring Nooran Sisters in Vakratunda Mahakaaya,) and Gadi hai Mashook Jatt Di for Transporter 4 along with Nehar Wale Pul feat. Sona Mohapatra and Veera featuring Jasmine Sandlas from his very own Punjab Project.

Talking about Majnu 2, Sumit Sethi says, “Mika paahji is like an older brother and I’ve been wanting to work with him for the longest of time, so I’m thrilled and blessed to be given this opportunity and his faith in me. This project has made not one but so many dreams come true for me thanks to Paahji… One of the greatest moments during the promotions of Majnu 2 was sharing the stage with the mega star of this country, Salman Khan sir himself, on the sets of Bigg Boss. We have been receiving amazing feedback from the promos of the track and really hope people love this version.”

From being a favourite headliner at celebrity weddings of the likes of Yuvraj Singh and Diya Mirza among many others, to corporate events, college and music festivals to making the Spanish audience groove to Indian music at IIFA Stomp Mulafest in Madrid, Spain in 2016-Sumit has captured many peaks.

The multi-talented hitmaker Mika, who thinks of Sumit Sethi as a younger brother, elaborates on the two versions Majnu, “When I made the first version of Majnu, I wanted to make people enjoy the romantic side of my voice. But then I feel the happiest when I make people dance to my voice, so I created the second version. Majnu 2 is remixed by DJ Sumit Sethi who is very talented and like a younger brother to me. I am so grateful that Mithun Da danced to my song on the show ‘Hunarbaaz’ and now I have decided that I am going to use the same hook step that Dada did to all the Instagram reels of this song. I am sure people are going to dance to this song as much as they danced to my other songs.”

The singing sensation Mika launched the first version of ‘Majnu’,composed by Shaarib Sabari and Toshi Sabari at the beginning of 2022. While the first version was filled with romance and soulfulness the second version remixed by Sumit Sethi is an out and out club mix of a floor-burner. It also has additional vocals of Avitesh Shrivastava, son of renowned music composer and singer, late Aadesh Shrivastava, directed by Sumit Bhardwaj and produced by Mika Singh and Dr Tarang Krishna under the label of Music and Sound.

Shot amidst the beautiful landscapes of Malta in southern Europe, the vibrant video single with groovy beats depicts the story of four friends having fun while vacationing.

Mika and Sumit among other stars of the video went to the sets of ‘Bigg Boss 15’ to promote ‘Majnu 2’, and won praise of iconic superstar and Bigg Boss host Salman Khan who loved and appreciated the song, while the contestants loved singing the song along with Mika. They also visited the sets of Colors TV reality show ‘Hunarbaaz’ where they matched steps with judges Parineeti Chopra and Karan Johar and even got the living legend Mithun Chakraborty, to bless them with performance of hook step of the song on Mika’s request; which the ‘Disco Dancer’ superstar gracefully performed in his own style did his famous signature style.