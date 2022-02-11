For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  11 Feb 2022 14:51 |  By RnMTeam

New pop duo 31 Stars releases debut single ‘Catch A Vybe’ on AI-enabled label Snafu

MUMBAI: Up-and-coming pop duo 31 Stars will release their debut single ‘Catch a Vybe’ on AI-enabled label SNAFU on February 11.

Designed with an equal emphasis on dancefloors and airwaves alike, ‘Catch A Vybe’ also features Los Angeles-based musician and writer StarChildYeezo.

Easily categorised as happy and tropical, ‘Catch a Vybe’ is a song that “you can listen to literally anywhere – on a drive, in a nightclub, or while laying down on the beach on a sunny Sunday afternoon,” says Jay Punjabi – one half of 31 Stars – before adding, “We wanted to create a fun, love song that everyone can relate to. This is a song which you can relate to when you fall in love at first sight!”

Who is 31 Stars?
31 Stars is made up of two Mumbai-based producers Aman Vanjani and Jay Punjabi, who met in London where Aman studied production and Jay worked as the head of music in a management company.

With the global pop sound front and centre of their music-making process, the Mumbai-based composers headed to the home of pop music, Los Angeles to write and record their first record.

Why Los Angeles? Los Angeles is where big artists write and record. Labels and publishers are based in LA, and so are the sync houses who put songs in ads and TV shows. Aman and Jay tapped into the collaborative spirit of the LA pop-songwriting community – they worked with eleven songwriters and some of pop music’s fastest rising talents – over a period of a month to create songs that will be introduced to the world as a four track EP on the AI-enabled indie label, SNAFU.

31 Stars want to redefine how the world perceives Indian music, and ‘Catch A Vybe’ is the first step in that process.

The song releases on February 11 on SNAFU.

Tags
Los Angeles music
Related news
News | 11 Feb 2022

Scorpions dropped Seventh Sun

MUMBAI: In the language of musicians, the term flageoletrefers an ingenious technique of eliciting harmonics from a string instrument, producing various overtones in addition to the fundamental frequency of that one string.

read more
News | 11 Feb 2022

This Valentine's Day, Elakshi Gupta's romantic single "Vachavu Kase" with Marathi Actor Suhrud Wardekar will make you envision the deep love

MUMBAI: Everyone's life revolves around music, and once a song becomes stuck in our heads, we can't stop ourselves from murmuring along to its rhythm all day.

read more
News | 11 Feb 2022

In celebration of the success and launch of their song, Singer Ayaana Khan and TV Actor Zain Imam reunite

MUMBAI: A press conference for the success of the stunningly beautiful Ayaana Khan’s music single 'Puri Bottle Ve' featuring TV Actor Zain Imam was held on 8th February at Trumpet Sky Lounge in Andheri. The music video single has crossed 3+ million views on YouTube.

read more
News | 11 Feb 2022

Raahul Jatin takes the Jatin-Lalit Legacy forward with his New Single “BATAO NA”

MUMBAI: After the success of ‘Bin Tere’, ‘Yaadein Aane Lagi’ and ‘Aankhon Ke Ishaare’ singer-composer Raahul Jatin is all set to hit the music charts with his next original single, titled ‘Batao Na’.

read more
News | 10 Feb 2022

22nd Edition of IIFA Awards (2022) - New dates announced.

MUMBAI: The 22nd edition of the much-anticipated IIFA awards 2022 has been postponed to 20th and 21st of May 2022, with due regard to the changing circumstances in the spread of COVID-19 virus globally and keeping the health and safety of IIFA’s fans and the general community at large.

read more

RnM Biz

News
BARC INDIA to resume publishing of individual news channel rating

MUMBAI: BARC India, and the industry at large, welcomes the Ministry of I&B’s directive to reread more

News
BIG FM partnered with ScamCheckIndia to fight cyber crime through their latest campaign 'BIG Cybershield'

MUMBAI: With the world taking the digital route, especially in the last two years owing to the glread more

News
Spotify CEO apologises to staff over Joe Rogan N-word controversy

MUMBAI: Swedish audio streaming platform Spotify CEO Daniel Ek, under fire from critics inside anread more

News
Quote from Shahir Muneer, Founder & Director of Divo on T-series entering OTT space

MUMBAI: Shahir Muneer, Founder & Director of Divo has something to say on T-series entering Oread more

News
The EIGHT Network – a first of its kind Open Interactive Social Radio, is set to disrupt the audio entertainment space

MUMBAI: The Eight Network, a first of its kind audio streaming platform, is disrupting the way Inread more

top# 5 articles

1
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom got Married?

MUMBAI: Are Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry officially husband and wife? That's the question fans have been wondering for months after the "Roar" singer...read more

2
Taz Taylor and the Dominant Artist-Producer Collective Connect With Another Superstar for a Guitar-Driven Pop Smash

MUMBAI: Critical Praise: "[Internet Money] grew into a music industry powerhouse that helped break stars like Juice WRLD and Lil Tecca, racking up...read more

3
Sona Mohapatra's 'Noor' marries Punjabi folk with dance hall

MUMBAI: Playback singer Sona Mohapatra released her new track titled 'Noor' on Thursday. The song is a dance number with Punjabi folk at its heart...read more

4
In celebration of the success and launch of their song, Singer Ayaana Khan and TV Actor Zain Imam reunite

MUMBAI: A press conference for the success of the stunningly beautiful Ayaana Khan’s music single 'Puri Bottle Ve' featuring TV Actor Zain Imam was...read more

5
This Valentine's Day, Elakshi Gupta's romantic single "Vachavu Kase" with Marathi Actor Suhrud Wardekar will make you envision the deep love

MUMBAI: Everyone's life revolves around music, and once a song becomes stuck in our heads, we can't stop ourselves from murmuring along to its rhythm...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2022 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games