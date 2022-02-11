In celebration of the success and launch of their song, Singer Ayaana Khan and TV Actor Zain Imam reunite

MUMBAI: A press conference for the success of the stunningly beautiful Ayaana Khan’s music single 'Puri Bottle Ve' featuring TV Actor Zain Imam was held on 8th February at Trumpet Sky Lounge in Andheri. The music video single has crossed 3+ million views on YouTube. Both the stars of the evening, along with their family were present to celebrate the success.
The media attended the event and had fun asking questions and playing games.
The conference was a dual celebration for the success as well as the launch of Ayaana Khan's new music single 'Leke Pehla Pehla Pyaar' which is directed by Ramji Gulati. The singer is seen performing groovy moves in the music video.
Ayaana Khan looked stunning in the blue blinged sequin gown with exquisite jewels. Simultaneously, Zain Imam looked casually handsome in a white polo T-shirt and blue trousers with ease.
Co-stars of Zain Imam in the TV show 'Fanaa,' Reem Shaikh and Akshit Sukhija also showed up at the event to show their support.
