Watch Jacqueline Fernandez and 365 Days star Michele Morrone ‘Mud Mud Ke’ teaser

MUMBAI: The teaser of Jacqueline Fernandez and 365 Days star Michele Morrone's upcoming music video Mud Mud Ke dropped on Tuesday. The short video gives a brief look at what looks like an intense music video featuring dance, drama, and high-speed action.
The teaser opens with a glimpse of Michele, dressed in a suit with a fedora on his head, walking into a club. We then get a glimpse of Jacqueline dancing in a shimmery silver dress. We get a few glimpses of the pair's chemistry before some shots of the song's composer Tony Kakkar are shown. The action then shifts outdoors as we see Michele and Jacqueline in a sports car being chased by others.
<iframe width="600" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/5UTzSvKwB3w" title="YouTube video player" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></iframe>
