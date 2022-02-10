The show must go on for Aishwaryaa Rajnikanth

MUMBAI: Following your passions in a way that serves the world and yourself, is the greatest thing you can do with your life and work. Aishwaryaa Rajnikanth emits the spirit of it without even breaking a sweat. After battling and overcoming Covid-19 with incredible grace, she has gone back to working on her upcoming project 'Musafir' in collaboration with Tips Official, Prerna V Arora and Salman m Shaikh without delay. The prep for the music video is in full swing in Hyderabad as the shoot will take place on 8th and 9th February. The music single is scheduled to release on Valentine’s Day on 14th February 2022 with Ankit Tiwari's melodious voice.

As a director, Aishwarya Rajnikanth has helmed films such as 3, Vai Raja Vai, Mariyappan, and Aayirathil Oruvan. In addition to her experience directing films, she is looking forward to directing a new music single. Her enthusiasm is undeniable for this project.