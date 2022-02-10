Stebin Ben's latest track 'Ek Tu Hi Toh Hai' featuring Arjun Bijlani out now

MUMBAI: Popular singer Stebin Ben's romantic track 'Ek Tu Hi Toh Hai' featuring Arjun Bijlani and Sana Makbul is surely a treat for listeners during Valentine's week.

Stebin, who is known for his romantic ballads, shares about his latest song: "'Ek Tu Hi Toh Hai' is a song sung with all my heart. Kunaal Vermaa's lyrics and Aman Pant's composition are truly wonderful. The picturesque locations of Kashmir and the amazing performances by Arjun and Sana compliment the song perfectly. I hope the audience will feel the love in the air with this one."

The music video directed by Ravi Jain, is shot against the snow-clad backdrop of Kashmir, it showcases the heartwarming story of Kabir (Arjun) and Aisha (Sana) who refuse to give up on their love even in the face of tragedy.

"This song is special. Stebin's voice is mesmerizing and shooting the music video with my good friend and co-star Sana Makbul in the beautiful locations of Kashmir was (challenging and) super fun. I can't wait to share our touching music video with the world," adds Arjun Bijlani.

Composed by Aman Pant, 'Ek Tu Hi Toh Hai' is penned by Kunaal Vermaa. It is produced by Sony Music India. The song is out now on all streaming platforms.

(Source: IANS)