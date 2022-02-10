For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  10 Feb 2022 13:44 |  By RnMTeam

See Julia Fox’s reaction to being "Pitted" against Kim Kardashian

MUMBAI: Julia Fox is leaving no stone (or uncut gem) unturned.

During her Feb. 9 appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast, the 32-year-old actress opened up about both her career and personal life—which, of course, includes her budding romance with Kanye "Ye" West.

Since the two began dating at the top of the year, some fans have compared her date-night style to that of his ex, Kim Kardashian. As for the constant chatter "pitting" the two women against each other, Julia calls it "unfortunate."

"We've worn some similar looks," Julia said. "I thought it was cool that she had worn it. It is unfortunate, because women are always being pitted against each other, and there are 10 years of history that they have prior. I don't want to ever step out of line and speak on something that I have no place speaking on."

She noted, "If anything, I think the conversation should be, wow, it's amazing to see how heavily influenced Kim was by Kanye."

As Julia mentioned, in addition to an almost decade-long history together, they also share four kids: North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm. However, the Uncut Gems star made it clear that she's not worried about Ye's relationship with his ex-wife.

