Manu Punjabi talks about his Punjabi debut with music video 'Damaad'

MUMBAI: Former 'Bigg Boss 10' contestant Manu Punjabi recently debuted in Punjabi music with a music video 'Damaad' sung by singer Miss Pooja. Manu says he would love to be part of the Punjabi entertainment industry.
He says: "I definitely would love to continue to be a part of the Punjabi entertainment industry. In fact, I have got more offers already, including one from another leading Punjabi singer after my debut song, 'Damaad' got hit. When this industry is calling me with open arms, why should I have an issue working here. After all, this is what we artists are here for- to act."
Manu, who has earlier hosted a reality TV show called 'A Date To Remember' and also acted in a Bollywood film called 'Miss Masala Dosa' doesn't seem interested in doing Hindi TV shows.
He says: "I don't think I can give 10-12 hours a day to shoot a TV show. It is quite exhaustive and can be upsetting for my personal schedule. In fact, 10 days back I got an offer for a TV show. I am not sure I am cut out for it. But that said, if there is a strong negative character ever to be played in a TV show, I would really like to do it."
(Source: IANS)
