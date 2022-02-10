For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  10 Feb 2022 15:32 |  By RnMTeam

Mahesh Babu appears to be falling for Keerthy Suresh in latest poster of 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata'

MUMBAI: The latest poster featuring Telugu star Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh from 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' looks fresh and romantic.

The makers who released the 'Kalaavathi' poster from the movie, hint at the kind of love story the lead pair is to offer to the audience.

The makers of 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata', who released the brand new poster from the movie, wrote, "The Classical Melody #Kalaavathi will strum your heart #SVPFirstSingle will join your playlists on FEB 14 #SarkaruVaariPaata #SVPOnMay12".

In a glitzy saree-like attire, Keerthy Suresh looks beautiful, as Mahesh Babu, leans on her. Mahesh Babu's trendy attire and his super cool looks stand as the highlight in the poster.

Hinting at the cute love tale between the pair, the makers are to unveil the first single, which is tilted 'Kalaavathi'. 'Kalaavathi' is apparently Keerthy Suresh's name in the upcoming commercial drama.

As announced recently by the makers, the film's first single will be out on February 14, coinciding with Valentine's Day. S.S. Thaman has rendered music for this melodious number.

Parasuram Petla as the director, the movie is jointly produced by Naveen Yerneni, Y. Ravi Shankar, Ram Achanta, and Gopichand Achanta under Mythri Movie Makers, GMB Entertainment, and 14 Reels Plus banners.

R Madhi handles the cinematography, while Marthand K Venkatesh is the editor and AS Prakash takes care of the art department.

'Sarkaaru Vaari Paata' is coming as a summer release on May 12.

(Source: IANS)

Mahesh Babu Keerthy Suresh Sarkaru Vaari Paata
