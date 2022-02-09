Khushali Kumar & Parth Samthaan shot T-Series’ Dhokha in Jaipur amidst a sandstorm!

MUMBAI: Khushali Kumar and Parth Samthaan who were last seen together in the track ‘Phele Pyaar Ka Phela Gham’ that crossed over 95 million views on YouTube, now reunite for ‘Dhokha’ produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series.
The soulful track sung by Arijit Singh boasts of incredible chemistry between the two actors. Directed by Mohan S Vairaag, the vibrant music video was shot in Rajasthan and while every frame promises to captivate audiences, shooting for it was no easy feat for the actors.
While Khushali Kumar and Parth Samthaan were shooting certain portions of the song in the desert in Jaipur, a sudden sandstorm developed. However, despite the challenging weather conditions, the two actors continued filming and exhibited utmost professionalism.
Says Khushali Kumar, “It was definitely not easy shooting in the desert especially with the costume I was sporting and the sudden sandstorm took us off guard. But, the show must go on and that’s what we did.”
Adds Parth Samthaan, “We powered through the shoot even though the weather wasn’t favourable. Luckily, the song has turned out great.”
Says director Mohan S Vairaag, “While shooting the song in the desert there was a powerful sandstorm but that didn't stop Khushali and Parth from shooting for this soulful track. They are both very dedicated artists.”
Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series brings you ‘Dhokha’ sung by Arijit Singh, with music and lyrics by Manan Bhardwaj. Featuring Khushali Kumar, Parth Samthaan and Nishant Dahiya, the song directed by Mohan S Vairaag will be out on T-Series’ YouTube channel on the 10th February.
MUMBAI: With the world taking the digital route, especially in the last two years owing to the glread more
MUMBAI: Swedish audio streaming platform Spotify CEO Daniel Ek, under fire from critics inside anread more
MUMBAI: Shahir Muneer, Founder & Director of Divo has something to say on T-series entering Oread more
MUMBAI: The Eight Network, a first of its kind audio streaming platform, is disrupting the way Inread more
MUMBAI: Sony Music Entertainment and Sony Pictures Entertainment announced today the creation ofread more
MUMBAI: After going virtual last year due to the pandemic, the annual Oscar viewing party hosted by legendary rockstar Elton John and his husband...read more
MUMBAI: India’s first all-female hip hop collective Wild Wild Women will be releasing their new single ‘Game Flip’ this Friday, 11th February 2022....read more
MUMBAI: The queen is back… Today, the most successful female rapper of all time, diamond-selling hip-hop icon Nicki Minaj returns with her mega-...read more
MUMBAI: There are some voices that no abyss can swallow. Lata Mangeshkar was without doubt the greatest living example of this truism. Even as the...read more
MUMBAI: Veteran poet, lyricist, and screenwriter Javed Akhtar has written a few lines for the promo of the show 'Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye...read more