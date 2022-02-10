Khushali Kumar & Parth Samthaan’s motion picture track Dhokha by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series out now

MUMBAI: After the tremendous success of ‘Phele Pyaar Ka Pehla Gham’, Khushali Kumar and Parth Samthaan reunite for ‘Dhokha’ produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series. The soulful song sung by Arijit Singh, with music and lyrics by Manan Bhardwaj treats audiences to the electric chemistry between Khushali and Parth in the motion picture track also starring Nishant Dahiya.

Says T-Series head honcho Bhushan Kumar, “I feel this song will resonate with a lot of people. The lyrics are hard-hitting and the vocals touching. The chemistry between Khushali and Parth is palpable and will leave you hooked on till the end.”

Says Khushali Kumar, “Dhoka is a very deep, soul-stirring track. We had a great time filming this song and everything from the music to the visuals is simply beautiful.”

Adds Parth Samthaan, “After the success of ‘Phele Pyaar Ka Phela Gham’ Khushali and I come together for ‘Dhokha’ and hopefully the audiences will like our chemistry just as much in this amazing track sung by Arijit Singh.”

Says Manan Bhardwaj, “Hurt is an emotion difficult to express in words. ‘Dhokha’ is a soulful track close to my heart and I am confident audiences going through that emotion would relate to. The mukhda of the song is something that hooked everyone on who was working on this – it’s very catchy yet simplistic.”

Adds director Mohan S Vairaag, “The song is vibrant, filled with colour set against beautiful backdrops and reflects the vibe of the song. The chemistry between Khushali and Parth is intense and something to look out for."

