News |  09 Feb 2022 13:27 |  By RnMTeam

Javed Akhtar pens special lines for 'Wagle Ki Duniya' on its first anniversary

MUMBAI: Veteran poet, lyricist, and screenwriter Javed Akhtar has written a few lines for the promo of the show 'Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey' as it completes one year.

He shares what he liked most about the show that made him associate with it and the relevance of family in our culture.

Talking about his association with 'Wagle Ki Duniya', Akhtar said: "What has always struck me about 'Wagle Ki Duniya' are the little moments, the joys and sorrows that we have shared together as a family and maneuvered through situations in life, despite being different as individuals. I don't think there are too many stories that reflect this dichotomy as realistically as this show does. I am delighted to associate with the momentous occasion of 'Wagle Ki Duniya's one-year completion, and I truly wish that India continues to find happiness in the Wagle family in the times to come."

'Wagle Ki Duniya' reflects the common man's dilemmas, social issues, family values, and aspirations. And this is one of the reasons it resonates with the audience.

Sharing about the importance of family, Akhtar added: "In India, when we are born in the family, we remain in the family, and our attachment with the family is exceptionally strong. So, although things are changing and we are turning into a nuclear family, in a way, somewhere, we are still a joint family. We want to know and be updated about each other's life; we are always there to support or give our advice or wisdom. We might also fight quite often, but we are never indifferent, and that's what the best thing about being part of a 'Family' is".

'Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey' airs on Sony SAB.

(Source: IANS)

lyricist screenwriter Javed Akhtar
