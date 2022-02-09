Graham King to produce Michael Jackson biopic, Lionsgate to distribute

MUMBAI: Graham King, the producer of 'Bohemian Rhapsody', is all set to bankroll another biopic, this time around late pop legend Michael Jackson.
Lionsgate will look after the distribution of the film, reports Variety.
As per Variety, the screenplay is by three-time Oscar nominee John Logan. King and Logan previously collaborated on Martin Scorsese's 'The Aviator'. Lionsgate will distribute the film worldwide.
Tentatively titled 'Michael', the film is being made with the cooperation of the Michael Jackson estate. The involvement of the estate may have an effect on how the film deals with the multiple allegations of child sexual abuse that were brought against the 'King of Pop'.
Lionsgate Motion Picture Group Chair Joe Drake said in a statement, "I am very excited that Lionsgate will be part of this epic film, and thrilled to be working with Graham, who has proven success in telling iconic life stories, from 'Bohemian Rhapsody' to 'Ali'; when combined with John, we couldn't be in more extraordinary hands."
Graham King added, "I first met the Jackson family in 1981 and I'm humbled to bring their legacy to the big screen. Sitting at Dodger Stadium watching the Victory Tour, I could never have imagined that nearly 38 years later I would get the privilege to be a part of this film."
Katherine Jackson, the singer's mother said, "Ever since Michael was little, as a member of The Jackson 5, he loved the magic of cinema. As a family, we are honoured to have our life story come alive on the big screen."
(Source: IANS)
