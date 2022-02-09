For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  09 Feb 2022 14:00 |  By RnMTeam

Graham King to produce Michael Jackson biopic, Lionsgate to distribute

MUMBAI: Graham King, the producer of 'Bohemian Rhapsody', is all set to bankroll another biopic, this time around late pop legend Michael Jackson.

Lionsgate will look after the distribution of the film, reports Variety.

As per Variety, the screenplay is by three-time Oscar nominee John Logan. King and Logan previously collaborated on Martin Scorsese's 'The Aviator'. Lionsgate will distribute the film worldwide.

Tentatively titled 'Michael', the film is being made with the cooperation of the Michael Jackson estate. The involvement of the estate may have an effect on how the film deals with the multiple allegations of child sexual abuse that were brought against the 'King of Pop'.

Lionsgate Motion Picture Group Chair Joe Drake said in a statement, "I am very excited that Lionsgate will be part of this epic film, and thrilled to be working with Graham, who has proven success in telling iconic life stories, from 'Bohemian Rhapsody' to 'Ali'; when combined with John, we couldn't be in more extraordinary hands."

Graham King added, "I first met the Jackson family in 1981 and I'm humbled to bring their legacy to the big screen. Sitting at Dodger Stadium watching the Victory Tour, I could never have imagined that nearly 38 years later I would get the privilege to be a part of this film."

Katherine Jackson, the singer's mother said, "Ever since Michael was little, as a member of The Jackson 5, he loved the magic of cinema. As a family, we are honoured to have our life story come alive on the big screen."

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Graham King Bohemian Rhapsody Michael Jackson
Related news
News | 10 Jan 2022

Timbaland compares The Weeknd to Michael Jackson

MUMBAI: Prolific music producer Timbaland, who worked on Michael Jackson's second posthumous album 'Xscape' in 2014, has compared rapper The Weeknd's new album to Jackson's 'Thriller'.

read more
News | 07 Jan 2022

Samantha's 'Oo Antava' BTS video gives sneak peek into Allu Arjun's private dance studio

MUMBAI: As Samantha released a behind-the-scenes video of her item song 'Oo Antava', what caught everyone's attention was Allu Arjun's private dance studio which has portraits of his favourite dancers.

read more
Beyonce
News | 24 Dec 2021

Jay Z compares Beyonce to Michael Jackson

MUMBAI: Music producer Jay Z compared his singer-wife Beyonce to the late 'King of Pop' Michael Jackson in a recent chat with Alicia Keys on Twitter Spaces, saying Beyonce has surpassed Jackson with her iconic 2018 Coachella performances.

read more
News | 21 Dec 2021

Rising Country music vocalist Tiffany Woys is engaged

MUMBAI: Rising country vocalist Tiffany Woys is excited to announce the news of her engagement to Jeff Siddiqi. Tiffany shared details about the romantic proposal, which took place over the weekend on the rooftop of a private home in Nashville.

read more
News | 26 Jun 2021

Lomotif celebrates World Music Day with its talent search "Scouted By Lomo."

MUMBAI: Lomotif is celebrating World Music Day (June 21st) by giving content creators around the world an opportunity to be spotted and get that one big break. ‘Scouted By Lomo’ brings the most promising of global artists under one roof.

read more

RnM Biz

News
BIG FM partnered with ScamCheckIndia to fight cyber crime through their latest campaign 'BIG Cybershield'

MUMBAI: With the world taking the digital route, especially in the last two years owing to the glread more

News
Spotify CEO apologises to staff over Joe Rogan N-word controversy

MUMBAI: Swedish audio streaming platform Spotify CEO Daniel Ek, under fire from critics inside anread more

News
Quote from Shahir Muneer, Founder & Director of Divo on T-series entering OTT space

MUMBAI: Shahir Muneer, Founder & Director of Divo has something to say on T-series entering Oread more

News
The EIGHT Network – a first of its kind Open Interactive Social Radio, is set to disrupt the audio entertainment space

MUMBAI: The Eight Network, a first of its kind audio streaming platform, is disrupting the way Inread more

News
Sony Music Entertainment and Sony Pictures Entertainment launch ‘Sony Entertainment Talent Ventures India’

MUMBAI: Sony Music Entertainment and Sony Pictures Entertainment announced today the creation ofread more

top# 5 articles

1
4000 Author-Composer members of the Music Copyright Society IPRS receives Covid Relief fund

MUMBAI: As uncertainties and financial hardships emanating from the pandemic continue, The Indian Performing Right Society Limited pays another round...read more

2
Watch Jacqueline Fernandez and 365 Days star Michele Morrone ‘Mud Mud Ke’ teaser

MUMBAI: The teaser of Jacqueline Fernandez and 365 Days star Michele Morrone's upcoming music video Mud Mud Ke dropped on Tuesday. The short video...read more

3
Kylie Jenner gave birth to baby boy with Travis Scott

MUMBAI: Kylie Jenner is a mom of two with Travis Scott. The influenced revealed on her Instagram account that the birth of her baby is a boy. Her son...read more

4
TV celebs talk about how Lata Mangeshkar touched their lives

MUMBAI: There are some voices that no abyss can swallow. Lata Mangeshkar was without doubt the greatest living example of this truism. Even as the...read more

5
Lata Mangeshkar, India's singing Goddess

MUMBAI: For nearly eight decades, Lata Mangeshkar defined Hindi film music. Diminutive, Indore-born Lata was literally nurtured in music. Her father...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2022 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games