Creative series Culture Connects announces workshops for young creatives and entrepreneurs

MUMBAI: Culture Connects, a collaboration between Delhi-based culture curators Wild City and digital innovators MUTEK.SF from San Francisco, has announced a run of workshops that are industry-focused for creative entrepreneurs and cultural trailblazers.

Hosted by the American Center New Delhi, Culture Connects was designed as a series of digital events that has pivoted to become an online repository of conversations, workshops and performances exploring themes of music, culture and technology, and creative entrepreneurship, highlighting success stories of individuals and collectives from India and the United States.

Events in February and March 2022

The first run of events in 2022 will be presented as a series of virtual workshops, bringing together thought leaders and trailblazers from the fields of music, technology, creative industry and social entrepreneurship both here in India and the United States. The first three workshops are being presented in collaboration with Global Music Institute, Invisible Illness and The Irregular Times respectively, all in line with the 3 main streams of the series; music, culture and technology and creative entrepreneurship.

February 17

Multi-instrumentalist performer, composer, conductor, and educator, Derek Beckvold has taught music in India, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, Lebanon, Sudan and even Palestine, and has come out of those experiences as a richer musician. The workshop Teaching & Learning as a Global Musician - through group discussion and examples derived from attendees - will probe the surface of what it means to be a teaching artist in our modern world. This workshop is being presented in collaboration with India’s leading contemporary music institute, Global Music Institute.

February 23

Confidence is a key skill for those looking to start their own business. Being successful in any space requires believing in yourself and confidence in your skills. The workshop Being A Creative & Confident Entrepreneur – and hosted by Jasdeep Mago Jethani – will focus on exploring why entrepreneurs lack confidence at the beginning; how we can build it and some practical tips and ways to apply in daily life. Jasdeep is the co-founder and CEO of Invisible Illness India, a mental health and well-being consultancy.

March 9

If Augmented Reality has ever piqued your curiosity, the AR workshop by Gauri Kumar, official lens creator for Snapchat, is the perfect place to start. The workshop, Bringing the Power of Augmented Reality into your Marketing Campaigns will introduce you to the capabilities of Augmented Reality to drive strong marketing campaigns and experience products for your brand. This workshop requires a basic technical aptitude or interest in AR, and no prior experience in coding required.