For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  10 Feb 2022 19:05 |  By RnMTeam

Creative series Culture Connects announces workshops for young creatives and entrepreneurs

MUMBAI: Culture Connects, a collaboration between Delhi-based culture curators Wild City and digital innovators MUTEK.SF from San Francisco, has announced a run of workshops that are industry-focused for creative entrepreneurs and cultural trailblazers.

Hosted by the American Center New Delhi, Culture Connects was designed as a series of digital events that has pivoted to become an online repository of conversations, workshops and performances exploring themes of music, culture and technology, and creative entrepreneurship, highlighting success stories of individuals and collectives from India and the United States.

Events in February and March 2022

The first run of events in 2022 will be presented as a series of virtual workshops, bringing together thought leaders and trailblazers from the fields of music, technology, creative industry and social entrepreneurship both here in India and the United States. The first three workshops are being presented in collaboration with Global Music Institute, Invisible Illness and The Irregular Times respectively, all in line with the 3 main streams of the series; music, culture and technology and creative entrepreneurship.

February 17

Multi-instrumentalist performer, composer, conductor, and educator, Derek Beckvold has taught music in India, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, Lebanon, Sudan and even Palestine, and has come out of those experiences as a richer musician. The workshop Teaching & Learning as a Global Musician - through group discussion and examples derived from attendees - will probe the surface of what it means to be a teaching artist in our modern world. This workshop is being presented in collaboration with India’s leading contemporary music institute, Global Music Institute.

February 23

Confidence is a key skill for those looking to start their own business. Being successful in any space requires believing in yourself and confidence in your skills. The workshop Being A Creative & Confident Entrepreneur – and hosted by Jasdeep Mago Jethani – will focus on exploring why entrepreneurs lack confidence at the beginning; how we can build it and some practical tips and ways to apply in daily life. Jasdeep is the co-founder and CEO of Invisible Illness India, a mental health and well-being consultancy.

March 9

If Augmented Reality has ever piqued your curiosity, the AR workshop by Gauri Kumar, official lens creator for Snapchat, is the perfect place to start. The workshop, Bringing the Power of Augmented Reality into your Marketing Campaigns will introduce you to the capabilities of Augmented Reality to drive strong marketing campaigns and experience products for your brand. This workshop requires a basic technical aptitude or interest in AR, and no prior experience in coding required.

Tags
Culture Connects Wild City digital innovators MUTEK.SF
Related news
News | 04 Oct 2021

Creative series Culture Connects’ finale features DJ and producer Aurora Halal and visual artist Ezra Miller

MUMBAI: Culture Connects, a collaboration between Delhi-based culture curators and Wild City and digital innovators MUTEK.SF from San Francisco, will close its first edition with venerated DJ-producer and prominent party-thrower Aurora Halal and prodigious, real-time generative art specialist Ez

read more
News | 01 Sep 2021

Creative series Culture Connects announces new run of online events for September

MUMBAI: Culture Connects, a collaboration between Delhi-based culture curators and Wild City and digital innovators MUTEK.SF from San Francisco, returns with more exciting performances that showcase new artistic endeavours, much-needed conversations that are industry-focused and workshops that h

read more
News | 29 Jul 2021

Creative series Culture Connects announces new schedule of free online events for August

MUMBAI: Culture Connects, a collaboration between Delhi-based culture curators and Wild City and digital innovators MUTEK.SF from San Francisco, returns with more exciting performances that showcase new artistic endeavours, much-needed conversations that are industry-focused and workshops that h

read more
News | 29 Jun 2021

Creative series Culture Connects returns with a new calendar of workshops, conversations and performances

MUMBAI: Culture Connects, a collaboration between Delhi-based culture curators and Wild City and digital innovators MUTEK.SF from San Francisco, returns in July with performances that showcase new artistic endeavours, much-needed conversations that are industry-focused and workshops that help br

read more
News | 16 Feb 2021

Creative series Culture Connects announces program for first round of events

MUMBAI: Culture Connects, a collaboration between Delhi-based culture curators and Magnetic Fields Festival co-founders Wild City and San Francisco-based digital innovators MUTEK.SF, aims to be a catalyst for creative expression, and a platform that supports artists, creative entrepreneurs and c

read more

RnM Biz

News
BIG FM partnered with ScamCheckIndia to fight cyber crime through their latest campaign 'BIG Cybershield'

MUMBAI: With the world taking the digital route, especially in the last two years owing to the glread more

News
Spotify CEO apologises to staff over Joe Rogan N-word controversy

MUMBAI: Swedish audio streaming platform Spotify CEO Daniel Ek, under fire from critics inside anread more

News
Quote from Shahir Muneer, Founder & Director of Divo on T-series entering OTT space

MUMBAI: Shahir Muneer, Founder & Director of Divo has something to say on T-series entering Oread more

News
The EIGHT Network – a first of its kind Open Interactive Social Radio, is set to disrupt the audio entertainment space

MUMBAI: The Eight Network, a first of its kind audio streaming platform, is disrupting the way Inread more

News
Sony Music Entertainment and Sony Pictures Entertainment launch ‘Sony Entertainment Talent Ventures India’

MUMBAI: Sony Music Entertainment and Sony Pictures Entertainment announced today the creation ofread more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
22nd Edition of IIFA Awards (2022) - New dates announced.

MUMBAI: The 22nd edition of the much-anticipated IIFA awards 2022 has been postponed to 20th and 21st of May 2022, with due regard to the changing...read more

2
Graham King to produce Michael Jackson biopic, Lionsgate to distribute

MUMBAI: Graham King, the producer of 'Bohemian Rhapsody', is all set to bankroll another biopic, this time around late pop legend Michael Jackson....read more

3
Kim's family unfollows Kanye on Instagram after he demands public apology

MUMBAI: Reality TV star Kim Kardashian's sisters have unfollowed rapper Kanye West following his constant attack on his estranged wife.As of Tuesday...read more

4
'#Homecoming' music album is a blend of Hindi, Bengali songs

MUMBAI: The album of the upcoming trilingual musical drama '#Homecoming' comprises various songs by six diverse and experienced musicians from the...read more

5
Stebin Ben's latest track 'Ek Tu Hi Toh Hai' featuring Arjun Bijlani out now

MUMBAI: Popular singer Stebin Ben's romantic track 'Ek Tu Hi Toh Hai' featuring Arjun Bijlani and Sana Makbul is surely a treat for listeners during...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2022 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games