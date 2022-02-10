22nd Edition of IIFA Awards (2022) - New dates announced.

MUMBAI: The 22nd edition of the much-anticipated IIFA awards 2022 has been postponed to 20th and 21st of May 2022, with due regard to the changing circumstances in the spread of COVID-19 virus globally and keeping the health and safety of IIFA’s fans and the general community at large. The IIFA awards 2022 Celebrations were originally scheduled in March 2022.
We at IIFA are responsible and committed to ensure the safety of the citizens and multitudes of IIFA fans who travel from across the globe to attend and experience the magic of IIFA.
We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused, and hope that all concerned understand the sensitivity of the situation.
