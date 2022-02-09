For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  09 Feb 2022 14:51 |  By RnMTeam

Wild Wild Women to release new single

MUMBAI: India’s first all-female hip hop collective Wild Wild Women will be releasing their new single ‘Game Flip’ this Friday, 11th February 2022. The song talks about how women in all walks of life are turning the tables and flipping the game, be it through their music, or generally in their lives. They will be releasing an official music video for the single on Friday too.

Game Flip is also Pratika’s debut as a producer. The single features the artists in order of appearance - JQueen (Jacqulin M Lucas), Hashtagpretty (Preeti N Sutar), Pratika (Pratika E Prabhune), MC Mahila (Shruti Raut) and Krantinaari (Ashwini Hiremath). You can also expect a separate dance and art video featuring the crew’s breakers - B-girl FlowRaw and B-Girl MGK, along with artist Gauri Dabholkar. That’s a total of 8 women through this song!

The single challenges people who say they don't believe women can be completely independent, have their own views, skills, and work in equal capacity as any humans would, gender aside. Each of the rappers take turns by sharing their personal experiences overcoming and still fighting discrimination, and it also addresses how the common gender bias is false, encouraging women from everywhere to rise above. As aptly quoted from the song’s chorus:

‘On this breakbeat, we break free, breaking the stereotypes and judgement about me The need of the hour, we’re gonna live to empower Rise up for what you believe, turning the tables, this is girl power, can’t you see?

Taking over this town! This is a game flip, a game flip, yeah!’

