The queen of hip-hop Nicki Minaj returns with new single ‘Do we have a problem?' featuring Lil Baby

MUMBAI: The queen is back…
Today, the most successful female rapper of all time, diamond-selling hip-hop icon Nicki Minaj returns with her mega-anticipated new single and music video “Do We Have a Problem?” [feat. Lil Baby]. Listen to “Do We Have a Problem?”—HERE. Watch the music video for “Do We Have a Problem?”—HERE.
Directed by Benny Boom, the cinematic video sees Joseph Sikora and Cory Hardrict co-star alongside Minaj and Lil Baby. The clip centers around a high-octane bank heist with big screen-worthy production.
In celebration of the release, Nicki took over the Clipper’s game tonight at Crypto.com Arena, painting it pink and giving unsuspecting fans a first listen of the new single. The Clippers Spirit welcomed the icon with a performance to her RIAA certified diamond selling single “Super Bass” and bestowed her with her own personalized jersey. Continuing her cultural infiltration, she also stopped by The Late Late Show with James Corden.
“Do We Have a Problem?” only hints at a whole lot more to come.
Nicki Minaj is back, and it’s the best kind of problem…
