For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  08 Feb 2022 19:03 |  By RnMTeam

The queen of hip-hop Nicki Minaj returns with new single ‘Do we have a problem?' featuring Lil Baby

MUMBAI: The queen is back…

Today, the most successful female rapper of all time, diamond-selling hip-hop icon Nicki Minaj returns with her mega-anticipated new single and music video “Do We Have a Problem?” [feat. Lil Baby]. Listen to “Do We Have a Problem?”—HERE. Watch the music video for “Do We Have a Problem?”—HERE.

Directed by Benny Boom, the cinematic video sees Joseph Sikora and Cory Hardrict co-star alongside Minaj and Lil Baby. The clip centers around a high-octane bank heist with big screen-worthy production.

In celebration of the release, Nicki took over the Clipper’s game tonight at Crypto.com Arena, painting it pink and giving unsuspecting fans a first listen of the new single. The Clippers Spirit welcomed the icon with a performance to her RIAA certified diamond selling single “Super Bass” and bestowed her with her own personalized jersey. Continuing her cultural infiltration, she also stopped by The Late Late Show with James Corden.

“Do We Have a Problem?” only hints at a whole lot more to come.

Nicki Minaj is back, and it’s the best kind of problem…

Tags
hip-hop Nicki Minaj Do We Have a Problem? Lil Baby
Related news
News | 04 Feb 2022

Nicki Minaj and Lil Baby drops ‘Do We Have a Problem?’

MUMBAI: All hail the Queen. Nicki Minaj makes her long-awaited return with “Do We Have a Problem?,” the first release from her upcoming fifth studio album. The menacing track, produced by Tate Kobang and Papiyerr, finds Barbie and Baby at their best.

read more
News | 23 Sep 2021

Lil Nas X: 'Sent 'Industry Baby' song to Nicki Minaj, she didn't reply'

MUMBAI: Lil Nas X revealed he had sent the 'Industry Baby' song to Nicki Minaj to get her on his recent album 'Montero'. However, she did not reply to him, reports Complex.com.

read more
News | 23 Sep 2021

Fugees reunite for 'The Score' 25th Anniversary tour

MUMBAI: Hip-hop group Fugees, which comprises Lauryn Hill, Wyclef Jean and Pras Michel, have reunited to announce their first tour in 25 years and first shows in 15 years, celebrating the anniversary of their blockbuster 1996 album 'The Score'.

read more
News | 17 Sep 2021

Nicki Minaj not invited to White House: Official

MUMBAI: Rapper Nicki Minaj has repeatedly voiced her scepticism about the Covid-19 vaccine, and claimed to have been invited to discuss her concerns with the US government. However, White House officials have refuted her claims on the invite.

read more
News | 15 Sep 2021

Nicki Minaj wont get vaccinated for the Met Gala 2021

MUMBAI: Nicki Minaj is skipping the 2021 Met Gala because of its vaccination mandate.

read more

RnM Biz

News
BIG FM partnered with ScamCheckIndia to fight cyber crime through their latest campaign 'BIG Cybershield'

MUMBAI: With the world taking the digital route, especially in the last two years owing to the glread more

News
Spotify CEO apologises to staff over Joe Rogan N-word controversy

MUMBAI: Swedish audio streaming platform Spotify CEO Daniel Ek, under fire from critics inside anread more

News
Quote from Shahir Muneer, Founder & Director of Divo on T-series entering OTT space

MUMBAI: Shahir Muneer, Founder & Director of Divo has something to say on T-series entering Oread more

News
The EIGHT Network – a first of its kind Open Interactive Social Radio, is set to disrupt the audio entertainment space

MUMBAI: The Eight Network, a first of its kind audio streaming platform, is disrupting the way Inread more

News
Sony Music Entertainment and Sony Pictures Entertainment launch ‘Sony Entertainment Talent Ventures India’

MUMBAI: Sony Music Entertainment and Sony Pictures Entertainment announced today the creation ofread more

top# 5 articles

1
4000 Author-Composer members of the Music Copyright Society IPRS receives Covid Relief fund

MUMBAI: As uncertainties and financial hardships emanating from the pandemic continue, The Indian Performing Right Society Limited pays another round...read more

2
Karisma Kapoor remembers the Nightingale with 'Awara' premiere picture

MUMBAI: Tributes kept pouring in from Bollywood celebrities even as Lata Mangeshkar's mortal remains were consigned to the flames amid the chanting...read more

3
Ayaana Khan's 'Puri Bottle Ve' featuring TV actor Zain Imam was praised by Glamorous Ameesha Patel

MUMBAI: Sung mellifluously by Ayaana Khan ‘Puri Bottle Ve’ has been praised by the ravishing Actor Ameesha Patel on her Instagram page. The stunning...read more

4
From Hemant Kumar to Salil Chowdhary: Lata's strong bond with Bengali music maestros

MUMBAI: "You don't have to tell him (the producer) about money. I have quarrel with them (Filmistan), not with you. I am singing this for you and not...read more

5
PM Modi pays last respects to his 'Badi Didi'

MUMBAI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday evening paid his respects to the mortal remains of legendary singer Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar, whom...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2022 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games