News |  09 Feb 2022 14:05 |  By RnMTeam

See Raahul Jatin’s new single ‘Batao Na’ teaser

MUMBAI: Valentine's Day Special- Singer Raahul Jatin releases the first look of his new single 'Batao Na' ,starring himself opposite Argentinian model-actress Rocio De La Grana. The song will be launched on his youtube on 11th Feb. Stay Tuned!

