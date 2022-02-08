Keshi shared 'TOUCH', a love song that showcases his songwriting skills

MUMBAI: Today, Vietnamese-American and multi-hyphenate artist keshi shares “TOUCH,” the romantic and pop-leaning single and latest taste of what to expect on his forthcoming debut album GABRIEL. On “TOUCH,” co-produced alongside Elie Rizk, keshi croons about a complicated romance, one that he is receiving mixed messages from, singing, “Tell me that you’re taking it slow/But you’re pulling me close.” It is the natural follow up to the first single from GABRIEL, “SOMEBODY,” which starts with the lyric, “Baby why the hesitation?” If there is anything to be garnered from the singles keshi has shared, it’s that GABRIEL will be deeply personal, romantic, and see keshi further explore the depths of his multi-hyphenate talents: songwriting, producing, and singing, to name a few.



As a special tease to his fans, keshi shared the tracklisting to GABRIEL, due via Island Records. On the album keshi doubles down on rich production, themes of romance, his signature falsetto, while not confining himself to one genre but blending lo-fi hip hop, R&B, pop, and more. keshi has a dedicated & growing fanbase and with the release of GABRIEL, he aims to take over the rest of the world.



GABRIEL TRACKLISTING:

1. GET IT

2. SOMEBODY

3. WESTSIDE

4. TOUCH

5. MILLI

6. PÈRE

7. HELL/HEAVEN

8. UNDERSTAND

9. ANGOSTURA

10. LIMBO

11. ANGEL

12. GABRIEL