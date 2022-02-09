For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  09 Feb 2022 14:28

'#Homecoming' music album is a blend of Hindi, Bengali songs

MUMBAI: The album of the upcoming trilingual musical drama '#Homecoming' comprises various songs by six diverse and experienced musicians from the industry.

The first one to get under way would be a romantic track picturised on Hussain Dalal, one of the lead actors in the film.

The song, titled 'Jugnu Hain' has been composed by Sameer Rahat and written by the sibling-duo Sameer and Satlaj Rahat. Their father, the late Rahat Indori is considered as a legend in the world of music, writing and poetry. He is known for penning some memorable songs in successful films like 'Munna bhai M.B.B.S.', 'Kareeb', 'Ishq' and 'Mission Kashmir'.

This song was voiced by Mohan Kanan, popular for chartbuster tracks like 'Yaariyaan' from 'Cocktail', 'Chaandaniya' from '2 States' and most recently, 'Wahi hai raste' from 'Panga'. Ariji Singh's sister Amrita Singh lent her voice for a romantic number Unrequited Love.

Music composer Sameer Rahat says, "I have been doing work in different formats like webseries, YouTube, short films but '#Homecoming' is a special film and my first full length feature. It is special because all the Hindi songs in the film are by me and that way it is my debut as a music director. Khul Jaun Kya is the opening track of the album."

"It is a very niche song and not the usual one you hear. Soumyajit letting me do this song and letting do whatever I want with respect to the music of the film is very courageous and kudos to him. There are songs like Khabar and Jugnu that are very likely to be liked because they are love songs, feel good songs about life.

"But Khul Jaun Kya is a very intense song and is a direct adaptation of my father's poem Rahat Indori. It's a Ghazal which I adapted into a song composition. It was a certain amount of responsibility on my shoulder as a composer to justify his words. And I make sure his literature and poems coming out through my music into the world."

'#Homecoming' also stars Sayani Gupta, Tushar Pandey, Plabita Borthakur and Soham Majumdar.

Written and Directed by Soumyajit Majumdar, the film is a youth drama based on a group of friends who reunite in their hometown to save their old theatre rehearsal space from being demolished for commercialisation plans of the state.

(Source: IANS)

